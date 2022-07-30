ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Garena Free Fire Max July 30 Redeem Codes: Get Custom Room, Poker MP40, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular games right now in India. This is even more true after BGMI got banned. If you're looking for ways to boost your gaming performance, we have some easy tips and tricks for Free Fire Max. The Free Fire Max redeem codes will help you get boosters and upgrades free of cost.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max July 30 Redeem Codes

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ
    FF7MUY4ME6SC
    FFICJGW9NKYT
    FF10HXQBBH2J
    4ST1ZTBE2RP9
    B3G7A22TWDR7X
    SARG886AV5GR
    WOJJAFV3TUSE
    X99TK56XDJ4X
    FU9CGS4O9P4E
    X99TK56XDJ4X
    FU9CGS4Q9P4E
    X99TK56XDJ4X
    31BBMSL7AK8G
    B6IYCTNH4PV3
    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
    8F3QZKNTLWBZ
    WEYVGQC3CT8Q
    MHM5D8ZQZP22

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    The above-mentioned list is the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Gamers can use this to get rewards and upgrades. Generally, one has to spend a lot of time passing through levels to get upgrades. Or, they would have to spend a lot of money to purchase these rewards and boosters. On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer them free of cost.

    As you can see, the above list includes both alphabets and numbers. Hence, gamers have to be careful while claiming the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Gamers can get many rewards like loot crates, weapon loot crates, character upgrades, and so on. Here is some more Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 30.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For July 30

    FFX6-0C2I-IVYU: Arctic blue
    FFA0-ES11-YL2D: Poker MP40
    FFXV-GG8N-U4YB: Custom Room
    FFE4-E0DI-KX2D: Gloo Wall Skin
    HK9X-P6XT-E2ET: Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLNZUWMALS: Bonus 50 Points
    FFMC2SJLKXSB: 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up
    C23Q2AGP9PH: 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
    FFMCLJESSCR7: 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPLFMSJDKEL: Triple Captain power-up
    F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
    5FBKP6U2A6VD: 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
    5XMJPG7RH49R: 3x Incubator Voucher
    SARG-886A-V5GR: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear- Bundle
    FFBC-T7P7-N2P2: Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
    FFPL-PQXX-ENMS: Bonus 50 points power up

     

    How To Claim Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

    Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list > paste them in the text box > confirm. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

    Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: free fire gaming news games apps
    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X