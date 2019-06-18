Is Your Internet Google Stadia Ready? This Tool Will Help You Test It

ENGLISH

    Google Stadia is the latest project from the Internet tech giant to make console-like gaming easy and affordable. The Google Stadia will be available for users in the next few months. Unfortunately, as of now, there is no information on the availability of Google Stadia in India.

    Google has now released a new tool under Google Project Stream, which tests and measures your internet capability with respect to the Google Stadia streaming requirements. Google suggests that one need to have at least 10Mbps internet speed to access Google Stadia, which is the minimum internet speed to play games on Google Stadia @ 720p resolution.

    Google has partnered with measurement lab to make this speed test tool, which can analyze your internet speed and will let you know about your internet capability with respect to Google Stadia game streaming.

    How to get accurate results on Google Stadia Speed Test?

    • To get accurate results, Google suggests following these steps
    • User the device in a fixed place (where you usually play the game)
    • Strong Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection required
    • Pause or remove all active downloads
    • Stop streaming music or videos on other tabs and browsers.

    Test your internet speed here

    Our speed test

    We also ran the Google Stadia internet benchmark and the results suggested that our internet connection offers an average download speed of 25 Mb/s and can support HD gameplay. Similarly, the tool also suggests that our internet speed will not be sufficient to play games in 4K resolution.

    A typical speed test run will take around 30 seconds to analyze the internet speed and the Google Stadia internet benchmark tool can be used on desktops, tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

    What do we think about the speed test tool from Google Stadia?

    It is an important tool, especially for those who are planning to buy the Google Stadia subscription. With your internet speed in mind, you can have a clear idea about the game streaming capability of your internet, and one can also upgrade the internet speed plan if you are planning to elevate your game streaming experience.

    Read More About: google gaming internet news
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 13:41 [IST]
