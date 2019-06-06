Google Stadia Founder's Edition Announced With Stadia Pro subscription Plan for $9.99 News oi-Vivek

Google has finally unraveled the wraps around the Stadia, the new online-based gaming concept from Google, where, one can play AAA titles on smartphones, tablets, and even the entry-level laptops. Here is everything you need to know about Google Stadia and Google Stadia Connect.

With Stadia, Google is planning to make gaming more accessible. Stadia is a new generation gaming platform, powered by Google.

Stadia Founder's Edition

Stadia Founder's Edition is a bundled package for $129, which offers a value worth $300. The Stadia Founder's Edition includes the Night Blue Colored Stadia Gaming Controller, Chromecast Ultra, Stadia Pro subscription for three months, Destiny 2: The Collection, Exclusive Stadia name, and Stadia Buddy Pass, which can be used to share the Stadia Pro with your friend or family. With Stadia Base, one can buy individual games whenever you want.

If you are not interested in the Stadia Gaming Controller, then you can use an already existing mouse and keyboard, or a standard gaming controller from Sony and Microsoft. The stand-alone Stadia connector will cost $69 and is available in multiple colors.

Availability

In the first phase, the Stadia and Stadia Connect will be available in 14 countries, including Belgium, Finland, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Irland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the USA.

As of now, there is no information on the launch of Stadia in India, and the company has claimed that the Google Stadia will be available in additional markets by 2020, and India is expected to be one of the markets to support Stadia in 2020.

What does Stadia Pro subscription offer?

With Stadia Pro subscription, users can enjoy 4K gaming @60fps, 5.1 surround sound, free games, and exclusive discounts. As a stand-alone subscription, the Stadia Pro subscription will cost $9.99 per month.

First set of games available for Google Stadia

Destiny II

Tom Clancy's Division 2

Get Packed

Gylt

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Baldur's Gate III

Requirement to play games on Google Stadia

All new need is a smartphone, tablet, or a laptop with Chrome browser. If you have an internet bandwidth between 5 to 10 Mbps, then you can play at 720p resolution with 60fps and stereo sound. If you have an internet connection with 15 to 30 Mbps speed, then you can play games at 1080p @60fps with 5.1 surround sound. If you have an internet connection with 30 Mbps or faster internet connection, then you can game at 4K HDR 60fps with 5.1 surround sound.