Google Stadia Update Could Include Touchscreen, Android TV Support News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Stadia, the cloud gaming service, is getting a new update. Reports have revealed a couple of codes and upcoming features like touchscreen controls and Android TV support for the Google Stadia service. In fact, touchscreen controls are one of the major features for Stadia as it puts away the need for a controller.

Google Stadia Gets Touchscreen Support

Google Stadia presently works only with the support of a gaming controller, attached to a compatible smartphone. However, the report by 9To5Google notes that Google might be doing away with the controller by bringing in the touchscreen support by allowing the users to simply play on their smartphone, like playing a regular game.

Going into further details, the upcoming Google Stadia update with touchscreen support would give a touchpad-like illusion of a controller. Users can still customize the position of the buttons and sticks. If the report is to be believed, the virtual L2 and the R2 triggers are said to perform like actual triggers and not buttons.

Google Stadia To Get Android TV Support

Apart from the touchscreen support, Google is working on other ways to make Stadia more popular. Google Stadia is also getting Android TV support, which has already been rumored multiple times. The latest Stadia update reveals more information that the gaming service might soon be getting Android TV support.

At the same time, Google hasn't officially mentioned this feature yet. According to the report, the new feature is still in development and will likely take a while to launch officially. From the looks of it, Google is striving to make its gaming service popular, especially during the lockdown where gaming has multiplied rapidly.

This is also why Google Stadia Pro is available for free for two months. Google has further canceled the registration fee it usually charges for new joiners. Google Stadia logo has also been redesigned and seen on the website.

Best Mobiles in India