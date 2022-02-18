GTA 6 Fresh Leaks: Maps, Characters, And Missions Players Should Expect News oi-Vivek

While Rockstar Games have officially confirmed that they are indeed working on the successor to GTA: V, the studio is yet to confirm the name of the video game. Given the nomenclature format of the franchise, the upcoming open-world game is likely to be called GTA 6, which is expected to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in the coming years.

While the studio has not said much about the game, several leaks and speculations claim to do so. One such speculation seems to offer a lot of insight into the upcoming project of Rockstar Games, which offers information on missions, characters, maps, and more.

GTA 6 Leaked Features

According to the leak, the studio will offer more details on GTA 6 by the end of 2022. GTA 6 is speculated to release by the end of 2023 or by the spring of 2024, and the game will initially be exclusive to Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series S|X. Similarly, the PC version will come maybe a year after the initial release.

The leak also suggests that the game will take place in South Florida and will be set in the 1980s. There will be three playable characters with two male and a female character. It is also said that the map of the GTA 6 will be 1.5 times bigger than the map of GTA: V.

The map of GTA 6 is said to consist of two cities -- Vice City and Cottonmouth along with a few smaller towns from in and around these cities. There will also be a representation of Everglades, Florida Keys, and Lake Okeechobee in the game. As expected, the game will take place in the HD Universe.

GTA 6 is said to have over 90 main missions. Interestingly, these missions are said to be less scripted, which should give more freedom while playing a mission. The players will be able to buy many properties around the city, and there will be also an option to build their own criminal empire. During the launch, the game is said to have over 400 vehicles and the studio is likely to add more in the coming days.

