How To Download Cyberpunk 2077 On Android

Did you know that you could play the most anticipated video game of 2020 -- Cyberpunk 2077 on your Android smartphone? Cyberpunk 2077 was officially launched on December 10th on various platforms, including Playstation, Xbox, and PC.

This title requires a high-end PC with the latest CPU and GPU to run smoothly. Similarly, it can also run on an Android smartphone (even on the mid-range models) without any issues, thanks to the cloud gaming service.

How to Download Cyberpunk 2077 On Android?

To download Cyberpunk 2077 game on your Android smartphone, you need Google Stadia service. As Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service, it does not occupy much space on the smartphone, and one can easily play the game in less than a minute after opening the Stadia app.

To download Cyberpunk 2077 on an Android phone, you need to have a Stadia subscription, or the game can be bought for a fixed price of $59.99. In both cases, one can enjoy the game on a mid-range or a high-end Android smartphone without any issue.

As your Android smartphone will be streaming the game from a remote server, it is important to have a high-speed stable internet connection with low-latency. Better the internet speed, better the graphics. Do note that, you also need a Stadia controller, and it has to be connected to the WiFi network to play Cyberpunk 2077 on your Android smartphone.

Bad News For Indians

Though one can easily download and play Cyberpunk 2077 on an Android smartphone, there is a catch. As of now, Google Stadia cloud gaming service hasn't gone live in India, and there is no information on when it would go live. So, if you are in India, you won't be able to download Cyberpunk 2077 on your Android smartphone.

