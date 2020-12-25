How To Enable Cinematic RTX Mode On Cyberpunk 2077 News oi-Vivek

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most trending video games of 2020. This cross-platform title has been in the news for all the wrong reasons from the day of launch. However, here is a piece of good news for the Cyberpunk 2077 enthusiast.

There is a hidden cinematic RTX mode on the Cyberpunk 2077 for the PC version. Do note that, only enable this mode if you have a high-end gaming PC, probably with the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3090 graphics card to get a cinematic gaming experience.

How To Enable Cinematic RTX Mode On Cyberpunk 2077?

Enabling cinematic RTX mode is not as simple as enabling an option on the game, as it requires a bit of work. To enable cinematic RTX mode, create a shortcut from the Cyberpunk 2077 launch file and add the following argument to the target field.

\Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\Cyberpunk2077.exe -qualityLevel=Cinematic_RTX

The same can be done even if you bought the game using steam. On steam, right-click on the Cyberpunk 2077 > properties > and add -qualityLevel=Cinematic_RTX in the launch options tab.

According to the report, while running the cinematic RTX mode on the Cyberpunk 2077 on a PC, it requires additional 2GB video memory, so, this is not the best feature to enable on an entry-level gaming laptop that comes with 4/6GB video memory. On top of that, the performance of the game might take a hit by 20 percent.

Even though the modern AMD GPUs now support native ray-tracing, a PC with AMD GPU might face some glitch if cinematic RTX mode is enabled. So, it is best to enable the same on PC with the current generation NVIDIA RTX GPUs. If you really want to enjoy the best possible Cyberpunk 2077 gaming experience, then you should definitely check out cinematic RTX mode.

