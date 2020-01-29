HyperX Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad With 360-Degree RGB Lighting Launched In India News oi-Vivek

HyperX, the gaming accessories brand from Kingston has officially launched the HyperX Fury Ultra gaming mouse pad in India, which was originally unveiled at CES 2020. This is a high-end premium mouse pad that might interest professional gamers and streamers.

The company recently launched the HyperX Alloy Origins Core Gaming Mechanical Keyboard and the HyperX QuadCast Gaming Microphone as well. Both catering to high-end PC gamers. The brand is likely to launch additional gaming accessories like the HyperX Cloud Flight S, HyperX PulseFire Ride and many more products that it introduced at CES 2020.

Besides, it also offers RGB lighting that can be controlled using the HyperX NGENUITY. If you have other HyperX gaming accessories, even those can be combined to create a vibrant gaming setup. Do note that, the NGENUITY software is only available for Windows OS.

HyperX Fury Ultra Gaming Mouse Pad Features

The HyperX Fury Ultra gaming mouse pad is made using plastic and it offers a hard surface, resulting in low friction that enables fast and fluid mouse movement. It also has an anti-slip rubber base that makes sure the mouse pad doesn't move while gaming.

The company claims that the hard surface is resistant to wear and tear. The mouse pad weighs 580 grams and has a thickness of 5.0mm. The width and length of the gaming mouse pad are 359.4mm and 299.4mm, respectively. And the USB cable that powers the mouse pad is 1.8 meters long and has a USB-A port at the end.

Price And Availability

The HyperX Fury Ultra gaming mouse pad will be available in India from January 29 via various retailers and online sellers for Rs. 6,490. This is definitely an expensive gaming accessory and it is for those, who like to have the best possible gaming experience without any hurdles.

