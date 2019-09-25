Microsoft Project xCloud Game Streaming Coming To Android Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Project xCloud, Microsoft's game streaming service is all set to enter the public domain in October. Microsoft has opened registrations for Project xCloud in the US, the UK, and South Korea today (September 25). Microsoft announced the public testing will kickstart in October but didn't give away the exact date.

Microsoft Project xCloud Coming Soon

Microsoft is limiting the Project xCloud premier to select number of users. It's believed even the number of games at the launch will also be limited. The first phase of the Project xCloud will preview featured games like Gear 5, Killer Instinct, Sea of Thieves, and Halo 5: Guardian.

The Microsoft Project xCloud will run on Android only for the time being and there's no update about iOS. If you wish to sign up for the public testing, you need to have a smartphone/tablet running Android 6.0 or above. You'll also require a Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller, and of course a Microsoft account.

Microsoft promised a game streaming service to its large player-base where they could stream games from their Xbox consoles to their mobile devices at the E3 event. It meant players could have a personal xCloud server. However, today's announcement says Microsoft is launching its Azure-based game-streaming service and a public test for the console component by the end of 2019, which varies from the initial offering.

Microsoft Project xCloud Public Testing

The Project xCloud will begin rolling out in stages as more number of players will slowly be added over the coming months. We still don't know if there's going to be a business model for the Project xCloud either.

On the other hand, Microsoft will be facing competition from Google Stadia, a cloud-based game streaming service. While Microsoft has already established its foothold with Xbox, Google is a new player in the arena. Nevertheless, the competition for a cloud-based gaming console is on the cards now. Let the games begin!

