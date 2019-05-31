Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Makes PC Gaming Easy And Affordable News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has made a huge announcement this morning, especially for PC gaming enthusiasts. The Redmond giant is finally bringing the Xbox Game Pass to all the PC gamers with attractive subscription plans. Here is everything you need to know about the Xbox Game Pass for PC, which offers around 100 games.

Bigger and better than Game Pass

Remember Microsoft Game Pass? where subscribers can play games on both PC and Xbox with a single subscription plan? However, in the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, the titles are limited, and most of the games offered on Microsoft Game Pass are from Microsoft like the Forza Horizon 4.

With the all-new Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, the company will include trending AAA titles from 75 different developers. More information on the Xbox Game Pass will be available on the June 9 @ E3 2019.

Support for Win32 games

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the company will continue to support Win32 app format. Microsoft has also announced that the company will work with different game developers to design titles for both Windows and Xbox, and some of the Xbox exclusive titles are likely to port out to the PC or Windows 10 platform.

List of developers that Microsoft is working with

Microsoft is working with SEGA, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, and Bethesda. And games from these developers will be available for Xbox Game Pass.

As of now, there is no information on the number of games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass, and the list will be probably out on June 9 @ E3 2019, the biggest Electronic Entertainment Expo that happens every year in Los Angeles.

What do we think about the Xbox Game Pass?

Most of the PC gaming enthusiasts are depending on third-party game developers, and to play different games, one has to buy different subscription services. With the Xbox Game Pass, one can have a single pass to enjoy a wide range of games on a Windows 10 powered PC.

Is it very early to comment on the Xbox Game Pass, as the company is yet to announce the price and the gaming titles available? On June 9 we will have more information on Xbox Game Pass and the possible advantages and disadvantages of the same.