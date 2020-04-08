ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microsoft Project xCloud Gets New EA Titles; Expands To 11 New Regions

    By
    |

    Microsoft Project xCloud game streaming service has a couple of new additions. The Project xCloud beta might soon spread to some additional areas, including a few games from EA. According to the latest announcement, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Sims 4, and Unravel Two will be joining the gaming service.

    Microsoft Project xCloud Gets New EA Titles; Expands To 11 New Regions

     

    Microsoft Project xCloud Expands

    As part of the April 2020 Inside Xbox presentation, Project xCloud has titles that were earlier least expected. The cloud gaming service is now accessible in 11 new countries Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

    The list of new titles is already accessible for eager gamers. It should be noted that gamers can stream the new list from the Xbox servers of other devices. Currently, it is available on smartphones and tablets running Android 6.0 or higher. Project xCloud has limited iOS support.

    Project xCloud During Coronavirus Lockdown

    Many reports have revealed that the number of online gamers has spiked as many countries have urged citizens to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft is hoping to tap into a large number of users. The Microsoft blog post noted that it is continuing to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will rollout the preview when it's the right time.

    "We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time," the Project xCloud noted.

     

    Although a complete worldwide release will still need time, Microsoft is heading in the right direction. As a strong competitor to Google's Stadia gaming service, Microsoft has a stronghold in gaming with its Xbox series. Currently, there's still no word when Project xCloud will be ready for testing on other platforms. But gamers can try the new list till then.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming microsoft
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X