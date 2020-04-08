Microsoft Project xCloud Gets New EA Titles; Expands To 11 New Regions News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft Project xCloud game streaming service has a couple of new additions. The Project xCloud beta might soon spread to some additional areas, including a few games from EA. According to the latest announcement, Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Sims 4, and Unravel Two will be joining the gaming service.

Microsoft Project xCloud Expands

As part of the April 2020 Inside Xbox presentation, Project xCloud has titles that were earlier least expected. The cloud gaming service is now accessible in 11 new countries Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden.

The list of new titles is already accessible for eager gamers. It should be noted that gamers can stream the new list from the Xbox servers of other devices. Currently, it is available on smartphones and tablets running Android 6.0 or higher. Project xCloud has limited iOS support.

Your adventure continues in the cloud. Thanks to @EA, we're adding three new games to Project xCloud (Preview)! Take Dragon Age: Inquisition, Unravel 2, and The Sims 4 with you #InsideXboxhttps://t.co/VkWfJ9Jsrn pic.twitter.com/N0uSs7ezGg — Xbox (@Xbox) April 7, 2020

Project xCloud During Coronavirus Lockdown

Many reports have revealed that the number of online gamers has spiked as many countries have urged citizens to stay at home during the COVID-19 crisis. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft is hoping to tap into a large number of users. The Microsoft blog post noted that it is continuing to evaluate the COVID-19 situation and will rollout the preview when it's the right time.

"We will take a measured approach to help conserve internet access, beginning the preview in each market with a limited number of people and adding more participants over time," the Project xCloud noted.

Although a complete worldwide release will still need time, Microsoft is heading in the right direction. As a strong competitor to Google's Stadia gaming service, Microsoft has a stronghold in gaming with its Xbox series. Currently, there's still no word when Project xCloud will be ready for testing on other platforms. But gamers can try the new list till then.

Best Mobiles in India