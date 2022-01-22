Nacon RIG-MG-X Controller To Convert Android Phones Into Portable Xbox News oi-Megha Rawat

Nacon has come up with a solution for gamers with the launch of the RIG-MG-X Controller. However, Microsoft does not appear to be planning a portable Xbox. Given Sony's loss with the Vita, Nintendo's market supremacy with the Switch, and Microsoft's device-agnostic business model, there isn't much of a demand for such a product.

That doesn't mean there isn't a market for portable Xbox games. With Xbox Game Pass and the option to stream games directly from your Xbox system to your phone, Microsoft has been heavily promoting cloud gaming. Even though a surprising number of gamers are doing so with touchscreen controllers astonishingly it's not the best arrangement for most Xbox titles.

RIG MG-X Controller To Portable Xbox

The RIG MG-X, a mobile controller from Nacon, is an officially licensed Xbox controller that works with almost any Android phone and includes all of the buttons found on a conventional Xbox One controller. This should make it a terrific fit for on-the-go Game Pass games.

Mobile controllers aren't a novel concept, and there are good ones for Android, such as the Razer Kishi, which includes an Xbox-specific version. On the other hand, the RIG MG-X has an appealingly simple design for a product category that might be a touch cumbersome, making for a sleeker approach when combined with the Xbox buttons.

It's good not to remember which icons correspond to which actions; you can just use the same buttons as you would on a standard Xbox setup.

RIG MG-X Controller Specifications

A slot in the middle of the controller extends out to clamp around your phone, which connects through Bluetooth.However, it is incompatible with iPhones, but works with any phone running Android 6 or higher with a screen up to 6.7 inches.

This is a massive device, even before you extend it to put your phone. It's broader than an Xbox controller. That's not necessarily a negative thing; it feels well-made, and people wouldn't hesitate to slip it into a carry-on bag.

The controller's usage of Bluetooth rather than a USB-C connector is a trade-off because it provides a more suitable design and ensures that it can be used with the phone in a case. It does mean that you'll have to manually pair with your phone and charge the controller through USB-C from time to time; Nacon claims a battery life of roughly 20 hours.

The controls of the RIG MG-X are modest but effective. The analog sticks aren't as large as those on a full-size Xbox controller, but they're larger than the Joy-Cons on the Nintendo Switch and feel more satisfying to use. The face buttons are similarly small but haptic and clicky, and the D-pad, despite being a touch mushier is accurate enough. The RIG MG-X has good ergonomics for most games over time.

This is a good option for a number of different Xbox games, and it brings you closer to a portable Xbox than ever before. Nacon also launched the MG-X Pro this month, which looks a lot like a conventional Xbox controller but has considerably better triggers.

Best Mobiles in India