    Amazon Accidentally Teases New Assassin’s Creed Game

    By
    |

    Gamers have some exciting news. It looks like a new Assassin's Creed game is in the offing. The previous version of the game - Assassin's Creed Odyssey was launched back in 2018. Ubisoft is finally giving gamers something to look forward to. Lucky for us, Amazon Germany accidentally revealed the next version of the game.

    New Assassin’s Creed Game Spotted On Amazon

     

    New Assassin's Creed Game: What To Expect

    The leak by Amazon Germany reveals 'Assassin's Creed Ragnarok - Valhalla Edition'. However, Amazon officials realized their error and took down the listing almost immediately. But there's plenty of information available on the new game.

    Firstly, the new game will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players. As the name suggests, it's bound to be set in Nordic regions, the home of Vikings. According to Metro, which released a screengrab of the listing, the game was also leaked on the Italian GameStop site.

    New Assassin’s Creed Game Spotted On Amazon
    source  

    For now, most reports and speculators believe that the next Assassin's Creed game will pack a Norse theme. The tease in the form of an Easter egg from The Division 2 further assures gamers of the next theme. The Easter Egg in question highlighted a Nordic God holding an Apple of Eden in his hand.

    The Apple of Eden is an important figure in the Assassin's Creed series as nearly all the major game versions have featured it. Of course, there's no way the listing can be confirmed right now. Moreover, it could be an error on Amazon's end. Plus, there's no assurance if Ubisoft would release the game this year.

     

    As there's no official word yet, gamers are advised to hold their horses. However, if the reports are to be believed, the Assassin's Creed Ragnarok would be released by E3 of 2020. If that's the case, then we might hear an official word soon enough.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 19:07 [IST]
