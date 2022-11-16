NVIDIA's New Drivers Add DLSS Support To RTX 4080 GPU; Promises 2X Performance Improvement News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

NVIDIA introduced its high-end graphic card, GeForce RTX 4080, based on the new Ada Lovelace Architecture in September, 2022. The graphics card went on sale in November, 2022. Soon after its sale, NVIDIA released new Game Ready drivers for its new GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, which adds support for DLSS and DLSS 3 for an improved performance.

Which Games Require DLSS Support?

The upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC game will require DLSS support. The game is loaded with PC-specific features such as NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA DLAA, NVIDIA Reflex, ray-traced reflections and ray-traced shadows. GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can utilize the DLSS 3 to accelerate the output by 2X, allowing 120 FPS gaming at 4K.

Furthermore, the Game Ready Driver adds support to fully utilize the RTX tech in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. That's not all, it also adds NVIDIA DLAA update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and DLSS 3 update for WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game.

Additionally, the new driver also includes HDR10+ support, DLSS 3 improvements for G-SYNC and VSYNC, CUDA 12, and seven new GeForce Experience One-Click Optimal Playable Settings profiles, among others.

Let's have a look at the upcoming upgrades and complete the changelog below.

NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers: Changelog

Need for Speed Unbound races into action November 29th with DLSS 3.

DLSS 2 Super Resolution is coming to Forza Horizon 5 (available now), Titan Station (available now), Valkyrie Elysium (available now), Ballads of Hongye (available now), Frozen Flame (Nov 17), Evil West (Nov. 22), and Gungrave G.O.R.E (Nov 22).

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be adding NVIDIA DLAA in an update launching in the November Title Update 3.

NVIDIA Reflex is available now in A Plague Tale: Requiem, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, DOTA 2, Justice, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game and SUPER PEOPLE.

November also sees the release of seven new NVIDIA Reflex-compatible mice, which work in concert with GeForce Experience and NVIDIA Reflex gaming monitors to measure end-to-end system latency, from the click of a mouse, to the action incurring in the game, to that being shown on your display.

The new Game Ready Driver provides the best experience in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The new Game Ready Driver offers official DLSS 3 support for VSYNC on G-SYNC and G-SYNC Compatible monitors and TVs, so gamers can enjoy a responsive, tear-free experience when playing or capturing their game.

NVIDIA RTX IO, a suite of technologies that enable rapid GPU-based loading and game asset decompression, is now supported in our new Game Ready Driver for DirectStorage 1.1 and RTX IO Vulkan Extensions on RTX GeForce 20, 30 and 40 Series graphics cards.

The new Game Ready Driver supports the HDR10+ GAMING standard on GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX 16 Series graphics cards and laptops. Using our new NVAPI v2 HDR instructions, developers can add HDR10+ to their games, enabling compatible displays to take advantage of more accurate color and brightness reproduction.

The New Game Ready Driver adds support for 12 new G-SYNC Compatible displays, including:

AOC AG275QX AOC AG325QX AOC PD27S AOC Q32G3WG3 ASUS PG42UQ ASUS VG249QM1A ASUS XG32UQ Corsair 32QHD240 Eve ES07D02 Philips 27M1N5900 Philips TV FTV OLED907 Philips TV FTV OLED937

The new Game Ready driver includes support for the latest CUDA release, CUDA 12, which powers NVIDIA's world-leading AI software development platform. As part of this platform, we're announcing support for NVIDIA RAPIDS and Learning Deep Learning, a core software package and a key learning resource. These were previously only available on Linux, but now come to Windows 11 running on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

The new Game Ready driver adds GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings for:

A Plague Tale: Requiem Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Dakar Desert Rally Diablo Immortal Marauders PC Building Simulator 2 UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

