Parents in the UAE seeking a ban on PUBG Mobile News oi-Karan Sharma The UAE (United Arab Emirates) parents are asking for a ban on popular game PUBG Mobile. All you need to know.

PUBG has become one of the most popular online games of late, but there are many cases of PUBG addiction which have appeared in the past, too. And now after India, parents in the UAE are also seeking a ban on the game that has got the country's youth hooked onto their mobile devices.

Gulnaz Arif Moula, a parent in Dubai told Khaleej Times that, "PUBG should surely be banned as it has a negative effect on the children's mind. It makes them very aggressive. Kids have taken this game so seriously that nothing else seems to matter to them - not even studying. They care only about winning in this game."

"They cannot concentrate on schoolwork anymore. They are fully engaged in these addictive games and are always on their laptops or iPads - no more outdoor activities," said Bibi Usaima.

It seems that the UAE is also facing the same kind of issues with PUBG addiction as India and the youngsters and minors of the Arab nation seem to be the worst affected. Just recently, it was reported on the Indian media that a student from Telangana committed suicide because he was scolded for playing PUBG rather than studying for his exams.

PUBG ABOVE EVERYTHING:

According to reports, 45 per cent of Indian gamers admitted that they have missed sleep in order to play the game, over 37 per cent of gamers have skipped a meal, and another 35 per cent missed out on spending time with friends or going out on a date. Unsurprisingly, more than any other country, India also has the most gamers missing work so they can play at 24.2 per cent.

Meanwhile in China, the game developers have restricted the gameplay for under 13-year-old to avoid gaming addiction. It remains to be seen what PUBG developers are going to do now in order to make the game more healthier for the players.