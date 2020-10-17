PlayStation 5 India Priced Revealed; Goes Head-To-Head With Xbox Series X News oi-Vivek

Sony has finally revealed the price of the Sony PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in India. The PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs. 39,990, which makes it slightly expensive than the Xbox Series S, whereas the regular PS5 costs Rs. 49,990, which is identical to the price of the Xbox Series X.

Besides, the company has also revealed that the DualSense Wireless Controller will cost Rs. 5,990, the HD camera will cost Rs. 5,190, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will retail for Rs. 8,590, the Media Remote will cost Rs. 2,590. And lastly, the DualSense Charging Station will retail for Rs. 2,590.

Besides, the company has also confirmed the price of some of the launch titles on the PS5, and here are the details regarding the same.

Demon's Souls: Rs 4,999

Destruction Allstars: Rs 4,999

Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition: 4,999

Sackboy A Big Adventure: 3,999

Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales: 3,999

When compared to the Xbox Series S, which costs Rs. 34,990, the Sony PS5 Digital Edition is Rs. 5,000 more expensive. Both consoles don't include an optical Blueray player. Even though the PS5 Digital Edition is a bit more expensive than the Xbox Series S, it is as powerful as the regular PS5. Hence, if you are looking for a next-generation console at the most affordable pricing, then going with the PS5 Digital Edition makes a lot of sense.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition in India. And, the brand has confirmed that it is indeed working through the logistics to get the PS5 to Indian gamer's hand. Stay tuned to Gizbot to get more updates on the availability of the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition in India.

