PUBG harmful and negative for kids: Delhi Government

PUBG is been into news headline for quite a while in India. There are many cases of addiction and suicide has been reported because of PUBG. Now, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has announced that online games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, God of War, Hitman, and more puts a harmful and negative impact on children's brain.

There is no ban on any of these games, the announcement was only in the wake of multiple cases of addiction and suicide because of PUBG. Last month Gujarat government had issued circular asking district authorities to ban the online game. The circular was issued after a recommendation by the Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Recently it was reported that youth has committed suicide in Nehru Nagar area of Kurla, Mumbai for a puny reason. The teenage boy aged 18 years took the decision to end his life when his family denied buying him a premium smartphone so that he can play PUBG on it.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi know about the popular game PUBG. During his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 event, PM Modi answered a question asked by a concerned mother with, "PUBG wala hai kya?"

Even Shashi Tharoor has introduced a private bill to regulate online gaming. Dubbed "The Sports (Online Gaming And Prevention Of Fraud) Bill," 2018 has been introduced in Lok Sabha.

Back in January, the Jammu and Kashmir Student Association has asked Governor Satya Pal Naik to put an immediate ban on the game. According to the association, the PUBG Mobile game is very addictive and has resulted in poor results for the students of class X and XII board exams. However, the state governor is yet to say anything on this matter.