    PUBG Independence Day Challenge Announced: How To Earn Rewards

    PUBG has come up with a new challenge for Indian players ahead of the 74th Independence Day. The PUBG Incredible India Independence Day Challenge is a new platform for gamers to win free rewards. Gamers can also buy exclusive Patriot Pack during the event. The new PUBG challenge is live and will run till August 24.

    PUBG Independence Day Challenge Announced

     

    PUBG Independence Day Challenge

    Like all challenges, the new PUBG Incredible India Independence Day Challenge has a couple of new features. Here, players can travel and explore famous monuments in India and complete in-game missions along. The challenge brings in monuments like Taj Mahal, Charminar, Chennai Central, Mysore Palace, Gateway Of India, and more - that have been created for the Independence Day.

    Rules Of PUBG Independence Day Challenge

    The rule of the challenge notes that a gamer can complete only three daily missions during the PUBG Independence Day challenge. PUBG has also listed daily quiz about India that allows gamers to win PUBG Mobile flips. The popular gaming platform notes that the flips can be used to play Flip, Match, and Win memory game.

    Also, if a player wins two consecutive card matches, then they will get the corresponding reward, and also, a part of the monument will be revealed. In case the cards don't match, it will be flipped back to the original state. Once the gamer completes the monument, they can move to the next one.

     

    PUBG Independence Day Challenge Modes

    The PUBG Independence Day Challenge also brings in various modes to the game. Gamers can check out the Fabulous Journey Classic Mode, Fabulous Journey TDM Mode, and Fabulous Journey Exciting Giveaways. The Classic Mode mission will begin from August 20 and end on September 2.

    Next, the TDM Mode brings in daily missions and players will be rewarded based on the matches played. Rewards like the Hand of Dual Set, Headgear, and coupon crates will be available and the event will play from August 25 to September 3. Lastly, PUBG's Exciting Giveaways aims to provide extra for gamers. The event begins on August 17 and ends on September 2, allowing users to get rewards like Anarkali Set, AG, Classic Crate Coupon, and more.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:34 [IST]
