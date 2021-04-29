PUBG Lite Shuts Down Today; No More PUBG Lite For Gamers News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gamers will be bidding adieu to PUBG Lite today, April 29. As part of the complete shutdown, the end of service for PUBG Lite will begin today, which follows the closure of the lite.pubg.com webpage. Shutting down PUBG Lite means gamers won't be able to get into matches or spend their in-game currency anymore.

PUBG Lite Shuts Down

As the name suggests, PUBG Lite is the toned-down version of the popular PUBG game for low-end PCs, without requiring much hardware support. PUBG Lite was free to play and followed a similar battle royale concept like the PUBG for PC and PUBG Mobile. Looking back, PUBG Lite was announced back in July 2019 in India and was immensely popular, especially after the PUBG Mobile ban.

However, game developers announced a complete shutdown of PUBG Lite last month. The PUBG Lite game has become inaccessible since today morning, which initiates the shutdown of the popular game. To note, new downloads of the PUBG Lite game stopped last month, only allowing players who had already downloaded the game access to it.

Further, the termination of the PUBG Lite game will go on for another month. Particularly, May 29 would be the last date for player support for PUBG Lite. This would also mark the complete shutdown of PUBG Lite. On the other hand, the PUBG Lite Facebook page would continue to exist even after all the game services end.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," was the last statement we heard from game publisher, Krafton.

PUBG Mobile In India

In other news, PUBG Mobile has been trying its best to make its way back to India. Looking back, PUBG Mobile was banned in the country back in September last year, giving a major blow to gamers across the country. The company said at the PUBG: New State launch that it is still focused on PUBG Mobile India; however, the relaunch could take much longer than expected.

