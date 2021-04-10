Just In
PUBG New State Launch Sees Massive Pre-Registration; What To Expect
PUBG, despite its ban, still gets gamers excited about new announcements. The PUBG New State was announced back in February and is all set to rollout later this year. But looks like gamers are way too excited about the new update. PUBG notes over 10 million pre-registrations have been filed on the Google Play Store so far.
PUBG New State Launch
PUBG took to Twitter to note the new development. "We're happy to report that we've hit over 10 MILLION PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on GooglePlay. We're humbled by the community's overwhelming response and can't wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021," the company said.
Looking back, the Krafton-developed game announced an option to pre-register for the PUBG New State back in February, when the game was initially announced and a trailer was released. To make things more exciting, the game developers have announced it would be available for alpha testing starting Q2, 2021.
We’re happy to report that we’ve hit over 10 MILLION #PUBGNEWSTATE pre-registrations on #GooglePlay. We’re humbled by the community’s overwhelming response and can’t wait to share our new battlegrounds experience with you later in 2021. pic.twitter.com/WN3ptw3ylq— PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) April 9, 2021
PUBG New State: What To Expect
The PUBG New State is tipped to bring in several new features to the game. Reports suggest the New State will rollout ultra-realistic graphics and dynamic gunplay. As a battle royale game, the PUBG New State is said to have 100 survivors battling until only one player or team remains, which brings it closer to the original PUBG Mobile game.
Simply put, the PUBG New State comes as a successor to the original PUBG Mobile game and is set in 2051. The upcoming game is said to pack several upgraded features like combat rolls, drones, and so on. It will also include an 8×8 map and multiple weapon options for combat.
Reports also suggest the PUBG New State would require Android 6.0 OS or higher to run the game. There's no word about the iPhone or the iOS compatibility. The alpha testing means PUBG New State will begin testing at a couple of regions. However, we're uncertain if India would be on the list as the ban continues to stay in place.
For now, there's no word on the PUBG ban being lifted in India. There were talks of a new game rolling out specifically for India to comply with the privacy and security demands of the Indian government. However, that too seems to be on hold for now.
