PUBG Mobile announced new Gameplay Management System

PUBG Mobile has seen huge success since its launch, but the game has also seen a lot of criticism and ban in some regions of India. There are many cases of addictions among students and suicide-related to the game. Earlier this year, Tencent Games announced that it is introducing a new feature which will promote healthy gaming. Now the company is officially releasing a new Gameplay Management system which will ensure that users are plaging the game in a healthy manner. The new feature promotes a healthy gaming behaviour.

This new feature has been deployed in some selected areas like Asian and North African countries, including India, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Basically, Gameplay Management will help players to manage their gameplay timings.

Once you log in to the game the Gameplay Management system triggers and then you have to enter your age to activate the game. If you are under 18 years of age you will get a gaming advisory before you start playing. Moreover, this feature will also send pop-up notifications which will inform you when to take rest and when you can stop the game.

Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, Tencent Games, says, "PUBG Mobile is committed to being a responsible interactive entertainment provider. With experts worldwide examining the impacts of technology and video games on players of all ages, our team wants to ensure our community is equipped to make informed choices when it comes to PUBG Mobile. Today's announcement is a proactive step in ensuring that hundreds of millions of players worldwide can continue to enjoy PUBG Mobile in a sustainable manner."

Let's see how well this initiative will work for the player and what difference we are going to see in terms of PUBG addiction cases.

