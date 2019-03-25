ENGLISH

    PUBG Mobile developers fix time limit and health reminder bug

    PUBG Mobile India team responded to the time restriction and confirmed that it was a bug which is fixed by the developers.

    By
    |

    PUBG Mobile has seen a lot of criticism in India because of the increasing cases of game addiction. To avoid this online game addiction Gujrat Government has also banned the game and also arrested some of the PUBG players from the street. Last week it was reported that the PUBG developers have restricted the game with a limitation of 6-hours, after which player will not be able to play the game until next 24-hours. Now a report surfaced on the web which claimed that this was a bug and the developers have removed it from the game.

    PUBG Mobile developers fix time limit and health reminder bug

     

    "Dear Players

    Basis feedback from the community, we have now changed the Birthday Crate. The Healthy Gameplay System error has also been fixed, and you should be able to play uninterrupted. Lastly, payment systems are back up and running. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience, "PUBG Mobile India posted on their official Twitter handle.

    This means there will be no restriction on gameplay timing and player can play the online game as per their desire. Basically, the bug was locking the game with a message "You've played the game for 6 hours today." Players under the age of 18 years were also receiving a prior notice two or four hours before reaching the restricted time. Some users have also posted the screenshots of the notification on social media like Twitter, Facebook and others.

     

    However, no need to worry because the company has already confirmed that they have fixed the bug and the time limitation was not true.

    Last week it was reported that a 20-year old boy died while playing the online game. The youngster was addicted to the game since last 45-days and in the meantime, he was also suffering from serious neck pain. He was so indulged in the game that he ignored the neck pain which causes his life. 

