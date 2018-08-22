PUBG Mobile gets new update with Region ranking: All you need to know

PUBG Corp and Tencent games released a new update on the mobile version of the most downloaded games in India. PUBG Mobile has reached the end of Season 2, Android and iOs Players will see a new game update, the size of the package is about 195MB. However, this is not the most awaited Season 3 update, but it will go live a few days.

Once you update the PUBG Mobile app, you will see a new Region Rankings board on the interface of the game. It is important to note that this is not the same board as the leadership Board. According to GQ India, this new update will require the game to acquire and list even more data on its servers.

Statistics and rankings of new PUBG Mobile update

Players will be automatically assigned to different regions based on their flag choices. All the rankings will be based on regions.

The Region rankings will be based on 12 different combat statistics. These statistics will be obtained by the rank of matches played in the current season.

The highest stats will be used for a player playing on multiple servers

All rankings and stats will reset at the start of a new season.

Players will be able to see how they have done against their friends, based on the stats collected from both profiles.

Titles will be divided into Global and Region levels. The results will be calculated on every Monday at 5:30 IST. The top 100 players of every region and the top 10 Global players will be rewarded with the titles which will last for a week.

PUBG Mobile statistical categories used in the rankings are as follow

Solo Wins: Number of Solo matches won.

Duo Wins: Number of duo matches won.

Squad Wins: Number of squad matches won.

Terminator: Number of winning kills.

Gunslinger: Number of total kills.

Headshot Kills Number of kills from headshots.

Berserker: Total damage dealt.

Grenadier: Total grenade kills.

Scavenger: Total air supplies picked up.

Close Encounter: Kills made within 10 meters.

Middleman: Kills made between 10 meters to 150 meters.

Long Shot: Kills made which are 150 m or even further away.

With this newly updated Region rankings, PUBG Mobile is all set to increase the competition amongst players. But do remember that no matter how hard you play, your rankings will be reset once the new Season of PUBG will be out.

Source