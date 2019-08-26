PUBG Mobile India Tour Finalists To Fight For Rs 1.5 Crore Prize Pool News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG Mobile, the popular online battlefield game of 2018 is currently running the India Tour tournament with a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 Crore. The Jaipur finals are finished and four teams have qualified for the grand finale which is going to be held in Kolkata later in October. Here is the list of four teams who have made it to grand finals:

Rising Hydra

Team Titans

Kill2Survive

Revenge Esports

20 teams from North India got qualified for the finals and competed against each other on August 25. These 20 teams made it to the finals after battling 200,000 games played among 20,000 registrations. So, being a part of the finals was also a big achievement for the top 20 teams. These teams played 5 matches on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps to get the top 5 teams.

The first match of the final began with the Erangel map which is one of the most played maps so far. The first round was grabbed by Kill2 Survive while the second match which was in Miramar which was taken by iOwn. The third round of the finals was also very intense and the chicken dinner was grabbed by the Saiyan Squad in Sanhok map. TeamTitans won the titans of the fourth match in Vikendi and Rising Hydra was seen rising in the final round in Erangel map.

However, this is not the end for the rest of the 16 teams because four more teams will get an opportunity to be the part of the finals as wildcard entries. However, it has not been disclosed how these wildcard teams will be selected. As per the format of PUBG Mobile tournaments, points plays an important role in getting teams selected for next round.

We can expect the same process and points system in the Jaipur finals. Let's see who is going take the title of PUBG Mobile India Tour and takes the prize money with them.

