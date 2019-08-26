Just In
- 1 hr ago FFA Warns US Citizens Against Use Of Weaponized Drones; Will Charge $25,000
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A91, A90 5G With 45W/25W Charging Support Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Realme 2 Pro Retailing At Its Lowest Ever Price Online: Price, Specifications, And Offers
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus TV Codenamed After Famous South Indian Dish Dosa
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Harley-Davidson To Unveil The LiveWire In India Tomorrow: Launch Expected By Year-End
- Movies Comali Box Office Verdict: Jayam Ravi Scores A Rock-solid Hit!
- News "What do I say about his knowledge": J&K Guv's jibe at Congress LS leader
- Lifestyle LFW W/F 2019 Finale: Isabelle Kaif Looks Like A Pretty Doll In The Pink 3D Flower Tube Midi Dress
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Sports Sachin Tendulkar says episodes like Smith-Archer contest in Ashes will revive Test cricket
- Finance Here’s How To Make The Most Of Government Schemes In Financial Planning
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
PUBG Mobile India Tour Finalists To Fight For Rs 1.5 Crore Prize Pool
PUBG Mobile, the popular online battlefield game of 2018 is currently running the India Tour tournament with a total prize pool of Rs 1.5 Crore. The Jaipur finals are finished and four teams have qualified for the grand finale which is going to be held in Kolkata later in October. Here is the list of four teams who have made it to grand finals:
Rising Hydra
Team Titans
Kill2Survive
Revenge Esports
20 teams from North India got qualified for the finals and competed against each other on August 25. These 20 teams made it to the finals after battling 200,000 games played among 20,000 registrations. So, being a part of the finals was also a big achievement for the top 20 teams. These teams played 5 matches on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps to get the top 5 teams.
The first match of the final began with the Erangel map which is one of the most played maps so far. The first round was grabbed by Kill2 Survive while the second match which was in Miramar which was taken by iOwn. The third round of the finals was also very intense and the chicken dinner was grabbed by the Saiyan Squad in Sanhok map. TeamTitans won the titans of the fourth match in Vikendi and Rising Hydra was seen rising in the final round in Erangel map.
However, this is not the end for the rest of the 16 teams because four more teams will get an opportunity to be the part of the finals as wildcard entries. However, it has not been disclosed how these wildcard teams will be selected. As per the format of PUBG Mobile tournaments, points plays an important role in getting teams selected for next round.
We can expect the same process and points system in the Jaipur finals. Let's see who is going take the title of PUBG Mobile India Tour and takes the prize money with them.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
26,999
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900