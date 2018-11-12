PUBG Mobile Star Challenge and win a cash price of Rs 2.9 crores in Dubai

PUBG Mobile or Player Unknown's Battlefield has become a smartphone-gaming sensation from the last few months. PUBG Mobile is a free to play the multi-platform game, where the game will offer chicken dinners for those who survive at the end of the game.

And now, PUBG has come up with an international challenge called PUBG Mobile Star Challenge and winners will get a cash price of $400,000 (Rs 29193600). More than 20,000 teams have participated in the Mobile Star Challenge, and the company has finalised top 20 teams from each region to participate in the biggest PUBG extravaganza in Dubai.

The PUBG Mobile Star Challenge will commence from the 29th of November till the 1st of December, where PUBG Mobile players across the globe will compete against each other to win the grand prize. To participate in the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge, a user has to have at least 1000 fans or followers or up to 3 players can play in a squad.

PUBG is also available on Android, iOS, Xbox and Windows OS (via Steam). Similarly, the company is all set to release the PUBG game for the PlayStation 4 in the next few weeks.

How to watch PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018?

Users can visit Dubai (one has to buy tickets from PUBG official website) to watch three days of the extravaganza live in action. Similarly, PUBG will also stream some of the matches, including the final battle on various social media and streaming platforms.

Buy tickets for the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge here.

The tickets will be available on Dubai Platinum list website. Interested users can register to get a notification when the tickets go live. Do note that the tickets will be available on first come first serve basis, so, make sure that you are quick enough to grab the tickets as early as possible.