PUBG Mobile To Return Soon: Global IDs To Be Transferred To Indian Version

PUBG Corporation gave us some good news to celebrate by confirming that it would return to India. While the following update said that the comeback would be delayed, the return of the popular mobile gaming platform is something to celebrate. The latest news notes that the PUBG Mobile in India will be a tad bit different from the global version.

PUBG Mobile India Update Version

Reports suggest that PUBG Mobile would make a comeback by the end of 2020 with a new Indian version of the game. This means the PUBG Mobile India Update version will be quite different from the global version we've seen and played so far. Apart from the global IDs, the player's skins and in-game purchases will also be shifted to the India Update version.

In other words, a lot of the events and gaming features will still be the same. Your character will be transferred to the Indian version and gamers can retrieve all their in-game purchase once PUBG Mobile becomes available in India once again. Do note, IDs of players who are banned for 10 years will not be migrated to the PUBG Mobile Indian version.

PUBG Mobile India: Privacy, Security Concerns

Looking back, PUBG and hundreds of other apps with Chinese origins and links were banned in India over privacy and security threats. This is why PUBG will be transferring the global PUBG Mobile IDs to the PUBG Esport Indian gaming community. This will help comply with the security and privacy concerns raised by the Indian government.

To adhere to these concerns, the servers will be based out of India. Recently, PUBG Corporation and its parent company Krafton signed a deal with Microsoft Azure for cloud services. To make a comeback in India, all the servers of the popular battle royal game will be available on the Azure platform henceforth.

Despite all these measures, the return of PUBG Mobile will require a green signal from the Indian government. To keep the spirit going, PUBG released a return teaser for the Indian version on its official social media platforms. Until the official return, we can keep our fingers crossed.

