PUBG PC update brings Bizon SMG, Canted sight, Vikendi Moonlight and more

PUBG PC receives its 25th update which brings new weapons, canted sight, moonlight weather and more.

By

    The first patch for the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds widely known as PUBG has finally arrived the new update comes with a huge list of new features, weapons and requested changes for the PC version of the game. Here is what you need to know about the update.

    This 25th update for the PUBG PC and the update is already liver on the servers. After seven long hours of maintenance on 31 January, the PUBG Corp has released the 9GB patch to the public. Just like any other updates, not all the features have made it out of the testing phase. The new snowbike is not going to be the part of this new update due to some critical issues, which the developers spotted during the test.

    This new update comes with an all-new weapon called Bizon (PP-19) SMG, which will be available on Vikendi and Erangel map. It uses 9mm ammunition and holds 53 rounds by default. You can only take muzzle and sight attachments, but not grips or magazines.

    The biggest addition to the update 25 is the ability to use canted sight along with a regular scope. This will allow you to shoot people easily at close range and distance range without changing scopes again and again. It allows you to aim close range with red dot and easily switch to a better scope for long range targets.

    You can click ALT + Right click to toggle between equipped sights. Canted sight can be used with,

    • AR - Beryl M762, AKM, AUG, M416, Mutant, QBZ, SCAR-L, G36C
    • DMR - SLR, Mini14, Mk14, QBU, SKS
    • SR - AWM, M24, Kar98k
    • SMG - UMP, Vector, Bizon
    • Shotgun - S12K
    • LMG - M249
    This update brings a new weather setting to Vikendi map known as moonlight. "Although the setting is at night, the big glowing super moon and bright aurora borealis will help you to detect enemies," reads the PUBG blog post.

    The developers have also made the level 3 helmets and vest more rare, and adjusting attachments spawn rate on the same map.

    Vikendi - Bluezone Modifications
    Bluezone will be generated further away from the center
    Damage of the last zone has been increased

    The PUBG Corps has also made a modification with item spawns. With the new update, they have decreased the number of SMGs and increased the number of Ars. Also, they have decreased the number of DMRs and SR rate remains the same. Apart from all these, the update has also decreased the number of level 3 helmets and vests.

    Source

    Read More About: pubg pubg pc gaming news
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 14:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
