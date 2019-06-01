Just In
PlayStation Days Of Play Sale 2019 –Heafty Deals Which You Dont Want To Miss A Gamer
Sony offering huge deals on its PlayStation, games titles, and accessories and more under PlayStation Days Of Play Sale. All you need to know.
Sony is back with its PlayStation Days of Play Sale to offer some exciting deals on a series of hit games. The sale not only offers discounts on games but it will also allow you a chance to grab PlayStation VR bundles, controllers, and PlayStation Plus Subscription in discounted price. The company is conducting this sale from June 7 and it will last till June 17. It will be an 11-days long sale so if you are planning to buy something then hold your purchase because the big sale is coming.
"We're pleased to announce that Days of Play is back! This annual global promotion celebrates the passionate PlayStation community, with a huge thank you from us for all of your support this past year. Because of you, PlayStation continues to be the best place to play, while driving success for games like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man," reads the company's blog post.
The blog reveals that the sale will introduce a 1TB PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition for $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD (MSRP) on June 7. The limited-edition console will be featured in Steel Black color variant with the iconic PlayStation Shapes embossed in silver on the top surface, alongside a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.
Days Of Play Offers
Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro - $349.99 USD (Rs. 22,894)
PlayStation VR bundles - starting at $249.99 USD (Rs. 16,399)
DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) - starting at Rs. 4,050
Days Gone, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 - starting at $19.99 USD (Rs. 1,311)
PlayStation Hits games - starting at Rs 999
PlayStation Plus will be available for Rs. 3,107
Here's The List Of Titles Available for Sale In India
|Game Title
|Original Price
|Offer Price
|PS4 The Last of Us: Remastered
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|PS4 Uncharted Collection
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|PS4 inFAMOUS Second Son
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|Until Dawn Rush of Blood VR
|Rs. 1,499
|Rs. 999
|PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
|PS4 Shadow of Colossus
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499
|PS4 PlayerUnknown's Battleground
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 1,499
|PS4 Minecraft
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 1,499
|DRIVECLUB VR
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 1,499
|Marvel's Spiderman
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 2,499
|God of War
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 1,999
|Detroit: Become Human
|Rs. 3,999
|Rs. 1,999
|PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
|Rs. 2,999
|Rs. 1,499
|PS4 Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition
|Rs. 1,999
|Rs. 1,499
|PS4 God of War Remastered
|Rs. 2,499
|Rs. 1,499