PlayStation Days Of Play Sale 2019 –Heafty Deals Which You Dont Want To Miss A Gamer

    Sony offering huge deals on its PlayStation, games titles, and accessories and more under PlayStation Days Of Play Sale. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    Sony is back with its PlayStation Days of Play Sale to offer some exciting deals on a series of hit games. The sale not only offers discounts on games but it will also allow you a chance to grab PlayStation VR bundles, controllers, and PlayStation Plus Subscription in discounted price. The company is conducting this sale from June 7 and it will last till June 17. It will be an 11-days long sale so if you are planning to buy something then hold your purchase because the big sale is coming.

    "We're pleased to announce that Days of Play is back! This annual global promotion celebrates the passionate PlayStation community, with a huge thank you from us for all of your support this past year. Because of you, PlayStation continues to be the best place to play, while driving success for games like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man," reads the company's blog post.

    The blog reveals that the sale will introduce a 1TB PS4 Days of Play Limited Edition for $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD (MSRP) on June 7. The limited-edition console will be featured in Steel Black color variant with the iconic PlayStation Shapes embossed in silver on the top surface, alongside a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller.

    Days Of Play Offers

    Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro - $349.99 USD (Rs. 22,894)
    PlayStation VR bundles - starting at $249.99 USD (Rs. 16,399)
    DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) - starting at Rs. 4,050
    Days Gone, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, MLB The Show 19 - starting at $19.99 USD (Rs. 1,311)
    PlayStation Hits games - starting at Rs 999
    PlayStation Plus will be available for Rs. 3,107

    Here's The List Of Titles Available for Sale In India

    Game TitleOriginal PriceOffer Price
    PS4 The Last of Us: RemasteredRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's EndRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    PS4 Uncharted CollectionRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    PS4 inFAMOUS Second SonRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    Until Dawn Rush of Blood VRRs. 1,499Rs. 999
    PS4 Uncharted: The Lost LegacyRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499
    PS4 Shadow of ColossusRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499
    PS4 PlayerUnknown's BattlegroundRs. 1,999Rs. 1,499
    PS4 MinecraftRs. 1,999Rs. 1,499
    DRIVECLUB VRRs. 1,999Rs. 1,499
    Marvel's SpidermanRs. 3,999Rs. 2,499
    God of WarRs. 3,999Rs. 1,999
    Detroit: Become HumanRs. 3,999Rs. 1,999
    PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn Complete EditionRs. 2,999Rs. 1,499
    PS4 Bloodborne Game of the Year EditionRs. 1,999Rs. 1,499
    PS4 God of War RemasteredRs. 2,499Rs. 1,499

    Read More About: sony playstation ps4 gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
