Sony's Playstation division makes a whopping $21 billion revenue in 2018

    By
    |

    Though the smartphone sales for Sony is dwindling by the day, Sony gaming division, the PlayStation is strong, and the latest financial results are the reflections of the same.

    Sony's Playstation division makes a whopping $21 billion revenue

     

    Last year, Sony made a whopping $8 billion in profit, out of which, $2.81 billion is from PlayStation. These numbers suggest that there are still a lot of users, who are investing money on the PlayStation 4, which was launched in 2015.

    If we look at the overall revenue generated, PlayStation alone has collected a massive $21 billion in 2018, which is an all-time record for Sony's gaming console division.

    Don't expect PlayStation 5 at least until 2020

    It looks like Sony is deliberately slowing down the launch of the next-gen console, as the current generation console is still going strong, and the company might be planning to make a quick buck from the same. It is now speculated that, the Sony PlayStation 5 will launch in Q2 of 2020.

    As per the performance is concerned, the PlayStation 5 is expected to use next-generation CPU and GPU from AMD. The PlayStation 5 is expected to support 8K gaming, as the PlayStation 4 Pro already supports 4K HDR gaming.

    Like the newly launched Xbox One, Sony might also launch a drive-less PlayStation 5, especially to bring down the cost of the console, which makes it more affordable compared to a console with Blue-Ray player.

    What are your expectations towards the Sony PlayStation 5, and what are the games and features that are looking forward in the next generation gaming console? Share your opinion in the comment box. Considering the console pricing strategy, the base variant of the PlayStation 5 will cost less than $500, whereas the pro moniker (if any) might cost at least $100 to $200 higher than the base variant, which is most likely to offer better features and improved performance, compared to the standard iteration of the PlayStation 5.

     

    Read More About: Playstation sony console news
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
