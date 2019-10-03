Just In
Sony PS4 Now Lets You Challenge Players On Other Consoles
The gaming world just got more exciting as Sony PS4 cross-platform multiplayer support is now open. Until now, Sony has restricted its users from playing with their friends on other gaming platforms. After resisting the access for so long, Sony has now opened its doors for developers to make use of the cross-platform capabilities.
Sony PS4 Opens Cross-Platform Support
Various games like Fortnite, SRK: Survival, Paladins, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fallout 76, and more were denied access to the cross-platform playground by Sony. But the next-gen of console wars were gearing up and the PS4 needed a strong foothold. Players too were eager to compete with their friends on other consoles.
Reports state that the Sony PS4 cross-play feature has completed the beta phase. Sony had opened the cross-play feature for PS4 Fortnite players to compete with other gaming platforms last year. Earlier this year, Sony officially announced it was testing the Cross-Play Beta Program by including the Rocket League to the open arena. Other games like Paladins, Smite, Realm Royal, PUBG have gradually been included in the program.
Sony PlayStation 5 Coming Soon
The news comes in just as Sony began pushing to the cloud-gaming platform called PS Now. The move to the PS Now collides with Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5. According to Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan, "The major thrust of my executive energy is to avoid complacency. Sony wants to make sure they give the perception they're not letting the competition get a leg up."
Sony has been one of the biggest players in the gaming world. Opening up the platform for cross-play multiplayer access is one way of going forward and retaining its players. The number of cross-play games is still limited and Ryan has no further information about other games enabling cross-play. But as the word spreads, more and more game developers will surely enter the fray.
