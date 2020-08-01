Sony PS5 State Of Play Event Likely To Happen This Month: Expected Announcements News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Sony PS5 is one of the much-awaited gaming units of 2020, rumored to be available by the holiday season. A new blog post by Sony reveals that the DualSense controller, even before the rumor mill begins spewing speculations about it. For all we know, Sony will hold a PS5 state of Play in August.

Sony PS5 State Of Play

Looking back, Sony teased the PS5 and the PS5 all-digital edition. Sony has been giving away a steady stream of information, confirming a few rumors at times, and surprising the audience at other. Now, according to Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess, Sony will hold a PS5 state of Play in August 2020.

The tweet doesn't mention an exact event date but suggests it could be in the initial weeks of the month, somewhere between August 5 to August 11. At the same time, there's no concrete evidence on what could be showcased at the event. Speculations are high for a couple of high-demand games like the Silent Hill remake, and many more could be added.

I have found the obelisk hidden within Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess, and I now travel the universe reborn in the light of video games. It kinda sucks. pic.twitter.com/Q1rS5baY3K — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 31, 2020

Sony PS5: What We Know So Far

Coming back to the Sony PS5 console, there's still a lot we don't know about the gaming unit. For one, we don't know anything about the UI; are the ports at the back of the console? Where is the expansion slot? And more importantly, we're still clueless about the price of the new console.

When Sony teased the PS5 back in June, we got a subtle hint about the UI, but there's nothing to work on. It would be too much to ask Sony to reveal all these details at once, especially considering that both Sony and Microsoft are waiting out each other to reveal the price. For those unaware, Microsoft is also expected to host an Xbox Showcase in August.

We've got glimpses on how the Microsoft and the Sony gaming consoles look like. But there's still a lot we don't know, which is keeping gamers on the edge. Since we're expecting two major showcases this month, we should know more shortly.

