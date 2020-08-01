ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony PS5 State Of Play Event Likely To Happen This Month: Expected Announcements

    By
    |

    Sony PS5 is one of the much-awaited gaming units of 2020, rumored to be available by the holiday season. A new blog post by Sony reveals that the DualSense controller, even before the rumor mill begins spewing speculations about it. For all we know, Sony will hold a PS5 state of Play in August.

    Sony PS5 State Of Play Event Likely To Happen This Month

     

    Sony PS5 State Of Play

    Looking back, Sony teased the PS5 and the PS5 all-digital edition. Sony has been giving away a steady stream of information, confirming a few rumors at times, and surprising the audience at other. Now, according to Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess, Sony will hold a PS5 state of Play in August 2020.

    The tweet doesn't mention an exact event date but suggests it could be in the initial weeks of the month, somewhere between August 5 to August 11. At the same time, there's no concrete evidence on what could be showcased at the event. Speculations are high for a couple of high-demand games like the Silent Hill remake, and many more could be added.

    Sony PS5: What We Know So Far

    Coming back to the Sony PS5 console, there's still a lot we don't know about the gaming unit. For one, we don't know anything about the UI; are the ports at the back of the console? Where is the expansion slot? And more importantly, we're still clueless about the price of the new console.

     

    When Sony teased the PS5 back in June, we got a subtle hint about the UI, but there's nothing to work on. It would be too much to ask Sony to reveal all these details at once, especially considering that both Sony and Microsoft are waiting out each other to reveal the price. For those unaware, Microsoft is also expected to host an Xbox Showcase in August.

    We've got glimpses on how the Microsoft and the Sony gaming consoles look like. But there's still a lot we don't know, which is keeping gamers on the edge. Since we're expecting two major showcases this month, we should know more shortly.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news gaming sony play station
    Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X