Top Esports Wins PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019 — Team Soul Secures 12th Position

PUBG Mobile Club Open Global Finals 2019 was put to an end by Top Esports by securing the first positions in the final and won the title of PUBG Mobile's biggest tournament of the year. 16 teams went against each other in the finals to win the title and the prize pool. The total prize pool of the entire tournament was $2.5 Million. Just to recall the finals kick off on July 26 and ends on July 28, the three-day-long global finals ends after a series of matches on all the maps. Here are the details of the matches which were played in the finals.

Here Is The List Of Top Three Teams:

Top Esports secures the first position in the winning race

X-Quest got the second position

Elite Esports secure the third position in the finals

From India, Team Soul secures the twelfth position in the Berlin finals by grabbing 1 chicken dinner in the finals. It's good to see that Indian gamers are doing well in international tournaments.

Team Soul has outperformed all the Indian teams and made it to the finals. The team is really strong and also the winner of PUBG Mobile India Series. We can expect more teams from India in the next global tournaments.

The 11th match of the finals was played on Sanhok Map where Bigetron Esports won the match with a total of 14 kills. The match became very intense in the final circle where Bigetron Esports got an upper hand with a better position.

The 12th match was played in Erangel map which was taken by All Rejection Gaming with a total of 13 Kills. The last circle was formed on Mylta and the teams played really well in the last circle but the clash between two teams in the death circle interest a lot of audiences. All Rejection Gaming performed outstanding and won the chicken dinner.

Match 13th was held on Miramar map won by Top Esports by 15 Kills. The last match of the finals was played on everyone's favourite Erangel map which changed the position of the leaderboard. Team Soul from India packs their bag in the 6th position in this match and Bigetron wins the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner with 15 kills.

PMCO Global Finals 2019 Top 16 Teams

Top Esports: 344 Points X-Quest: 324 Points Elite Esports: 282 Points RRQ Athena: 267 Points Bigetron Esports: 257 Points Nova Esports: 288 Points Team Queso: 220 Points GC Busan: 210 Points Purple Mood: 202 Points SpaceStation Gaming: 186 Points All Rejection Gaming: 184 Points Team Soul: 181 Points Team Unique: 168 Points Brazillian Killers: 159 Points SNT: 136 Points ScarzBlack: 101 Points

