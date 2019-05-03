Woman chooses PUBG over husband; seeks divorce News oi-Karan Sharma Woman chooses PUBG over husband demanding divorce because he asked her to stop playing the online game.

The madness for PUBG Mobile is not ready to stop any time soon. There are many incidences of people getting arrested and losing their life because of the online game. Now, in the latest new it has been reported that a woman is seeking a divorce from her husband because of the PUBG addiction.

You must be thinking why this step just because of a game. But the reason is really funny and you can't stop your self after reading the reason. A woman in the UAE has asked for a divorce from her husband just because he attempted to stop her from playing online battleground game.

Gulf News has reported that Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani the director of the social center at Ajman Police, has received this case where this PUBG addict woman is seeking for a divorce because he was not allowed to play PUBG Mobile by his husband.

According to the reports, the husband has noticed that his wife is developing an addiction towards the online game. Then he decided to stop her from playing the game and focus on the family. But he never thought that this is going to happen with him. Against his obligation, she demanded a divorce saying "she derived pleasure and comfort from the game".

Moreover, she has also claimed that her chat option in the game is disabled to stay away from strangers and her gameplay timing are under limits.

Opinion

I think people have taken very thing granted in this new generation, smartphones, games, social media are getting more attention from the users. Meanwhile, people are also ready to quit their important relationship just for the sake of the games.

I have a question for this, why the priority of game higher than the relation between the couple? This is a very minor problem which can be solved by a proper conversation.

In conclusion, I must say that people should raise the bar of their thinking and must behave maturely. If not then, the day is not far when social media, online games and smartphone will take over the world.