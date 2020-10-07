Xbox Series S Offers And Discounts During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 News oi-Vivek

Microsoft has revealed almost everything regarding their next-generation gaming consoles -- the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series will go official on November 10, and they are currently up for pre-order.

The Xbox Series S will cost Rs. 34,990, whereas the Xbox Series X comes with a price tag of Rs. 49,990. Both models are currently listed on Flipkart for pre-order. If you are planning to get the Xbox Series S, then it is best to wait till October 16th as Flipkart is offering a crazy deal on the Xbox Series S.

Though the official price of the Xbox Series S is Rs. 34,990, the e-commerce giant is offering a flat Rs. 4,999 discount even before the official change, bringing down the price of the console to Rs. 29,999, which makes it an excellent bargain.

This pricing is likely to be applicable between October 16 to 21st. And there could be a limited number of units that come under this plan. So, if you are planning to get one, it is best to pre-order during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

The Xbox Series S is the latest gaming console from Microsoft, which is also the most compact console that the company has ever made. Even though it is smaller than the Xbox One S, it offers almost double the performance with 4K streaming and 2K gaming capability.

As of now, we don't have the prices for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. However, it is for sure to be more expensive than the Xbox Series S and is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000. So, if you are planning to get a next-generation console at highly affordable pricing, then you should get the Xbox Series S.

