Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On 4K TVs, Premium TVs, Large Screen Smart TVs And More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 has been officially announced. The sale is slated to debut on October 4, 2021. Now, the online retailer has revealed the various discounts and offers that users will get during the sale. There will be attractive discounts for both Prime and non-Prime members on a range of products including the Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle products as well.
Talking about offers, Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on using the bank's debit and credit cards for the purchase. The Amazon Pay users will get up to Rs. 5,000 discount during the sale. The Amazon Prime membership will provide early access to the Great Indian Festival sale.
While we have already come across offers on smartphones, here we have listed the offers and discounts on smart TVs.
Up To 55% Off On Large Screen Smart TVs
If you want to buy smart TVs with a large screen size to accentuate the looks of your living room, then you will be able to get up to a 55 percent discount during the sale.
Up To 55% Off On Best Display Technology Smart TVs
Are you too conscious about the display technology used in your smart TV? In that case, you need will be able to grab such a model at a discount of up to 55 percent.
Up To 65% Off On 4K Smart TVs
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021, you will get a whopping discount of up to 65 percent on the 4K smart TV models.
Up To 50% Off On Alexa Enabled Smart TVs
Are you interested in buying the smart TV models that come with Alexa inbuilt? Well, check out the Amazon India sale page to buy these products at up to 50 percent discount.
Up To 35% Off On Fire Edition Smart TVs
During this sale on account of the festive season, Amazon will provide discounts of up to 35 percent on the smart TVs with Fire Edition OS.
Up To 50% Off On Premium Smart TVs
Lastly, the Indian market is flooded with smart TVs in the premium price segment. You can get these smart TVs at a discount of up to 50 percent.
