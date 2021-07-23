ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Smart TV's Gets 60% Offer On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

    By
    |

    Amazon is all set to roll out one of its biggest sales of the year. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is scheduled to go live on July 28 and run till July 29. The sale, like always, brings in several discount offers on electronics and gadgets. One such gadget is the smart TV, which the Amazon Prime Day Sale will be hosting with several discounts.

     

    Best Smart TV's Gets 60% Offer On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021

    If you're looking to buy a new smart TV, you could get up to a 60 percent discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Here are the details:

    Up To 60% Off Smart TVs

    Up To 60% Off Smart TVs

    Generally, Amazon Prime Day Sale would extend a discount on all smart TV units. Here, buyers can get up to a 60 percent discount on smart TVs at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

    Up To 50% Off On 40 to 43 Inch Screen Smart TVs
     

    Up To 50% Off On 40 to 43 Inch Screen Smart TVs

    One can also claim up to a 50 percent discount on 40- to 43-inch smart TVs. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering a huge price cut for such smart TVs.

    Up To 60% Off On Large Screen 4K Smart TVs

    Up To 60% Off On Large Screen 4K Smart TVs

    Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is further offering a discount on large screen 4K Smart TVs. Here, one can get up to 60 percent discount on large screen 4K TVs.

    32inch Screen Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 11,999

    32inch Screen Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 11,999

    If you're looking for something smaller, like a 32-inch smart TV, the Amazon Prime Day Sale has something in store for you too. One can get a new 32-inch smart TV starting from just Rs. 11,999 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

    Best Premium TVs Available On EMI Starts From Rs. 1,399/per month

    Best Premium TVs Available On EMI Starts From Rs. 1,399/per month

    That's not all. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is further extending EMI for the best premium TVs, starting from just Rs. 1,399 per month. This makes a great EMI deal for a new smart TV.

    Sony Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990

    Sony Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990

    Particularly, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is extending a massive discount for Sony smart TVs. One can get a new Sony smart TV starting from just Rs. 29,990. Now aren't these some exciting deals to check out?

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 13:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X