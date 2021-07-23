Just In
Best Smart TV's Gets 60% Offer On Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021
Amazon is all set to roll out one of its biggest sales of the year. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is scheduled to go live on July 28 and run till July 29. The sale, like always, brings in several discount offers on electronics and gadgets. One such gadget is the smart TV, which the Amazon Prime Day Sale will be hosting with several discounts.
If you're looking to buy a new smart TV, you could get up to a 60 percent discount at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Here are the details:
Up To 60% Off Smart TVs
Generally, Amazon Prime Day Sale would extend a discount on all smart TV units. Here, buyers can get up to a 60 percent discount on smart TVs at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Up To 50% Off On 40 to 43 Inch Screen Smart TVs
One can also claim up to a 50 percent discount on 40- to 43-inch smart TVs. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is offering a huge price cut for such smart TVs.
Up To 60% Off On Large Screen 4K Smart TVs
Additionally, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is further offering a discount on large screen 4K Smart TVs. Here, one can get up to 60 percent discount on large screen 4K TVs.
32inch Screen Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 11,999
If you're looking for something smaller, like a 32-inch smart TV, the Amazon Prime Day Sale has something in store for you too. One can get a new 32-inch smart TV starting from just Rs. 11,999 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale.
Best Premium TVs Available On EMI Starts From Rs. 1,399/per month
That's not all. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is further extending EMI for the best premium TVs, starting from just Rs. 1,399 per month. This makes a great EMI deal for a new smart TV.
Sony Smart TVs Starts From Rs. 29,990
Particularly, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is extending a massive discount for Sony smart TVs. One can get a new Sony smart TV starting from just Rs. 29,990. Now aren't these some exciting deals to check out?
