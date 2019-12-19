Top Viral Videos Of 2019

This is before we had the option of consuming media while on-the-go. Since the onset of smartphones, tablets, and laptops; watching videos, listening to music, and even playing games have become one of the favorite pastimes.

Also, these portable media consumption devices have paved in a way for online streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos etc.

And now, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have also become a source to find videos from all around the world. Videos across the globe generated by general masses and media are readily available to watch on numerous platforms.

Videos getting viral are something we come across every day. It's the public who plays a key role in popularizing a video. With smartphones readily available, it becomes easy for us to capture some of the craziest moments.

Credit goes to social messaging platforms and even YouTube. In this article, we are listing down some of the viral videos of 2019 that became a sensation overnight.

Viral Video 2019: The Paraglider In Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

This has to be the most viral video of the year 2019 in India. A guy named Vipin Sahu who hails from Uttar Pradesh rose to fame with his hilarious paragliding video. In the video, Sahu can be seen starting the paragliding with all the hesitation.

Within the first few minutes, you can see the fear taking over him; with him asking the instructor for an immediate landing.

The phrase ‘Bhai Land Kara De', which means help with the landing in Hindi not just made the video viral but also a hot meme topic. The guy is also seen bribing the instructor with Rs. 500 extra for the landing. Check out the video here.

Viral Video 2019: Tesla Cybetruck Demo Fail

Tesla is well known for its electric cars and its futuristic autopilot technology. The American automotive and energy company owned by Elon Musk recently introduced the world's strongest automobile truck.

Called Tesla Cybertruk, the electric truck was first showcased at a new design studio in California. The video of Elon Musk and the team giving a live demo of the truck was streamed all over the world. While the truck's body when tested appears to be armor with hardly any damage with the blows of the hammer, it's the truck's glass that caught everybody's attention.

To prove Cybertruck's glass is shatterproof, a metal ball was thrown at the window. Not just the front, the rear window also shattered during the testing. The video has been trending all over YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

Viral Videos 2019: Polite Baggage Handler At Changi Airport, Singapore

This is one of the most satisfying viral videos of recent times. The polite baggage handler is nothing but the conveyer belt that automatically moves the luggage at the airport.

Though, this is something that has been available for a while at the Changi airport, the video shared below is the latest and shows that technology can help to remove commotion at any place possible. You can watch this oddly satisfying video here.

Viral Videos 2019: Man Eats Banana Worth Rs. 85 Lakhs

An artist called David Datuna became viral with his video of eating a banana art worth Rs. 85 lakh. The art "Comedian' which had a banana taped to a wall (installation done by Maurizo Cattelan) was on display at the Art Basel exhibition in Miami Beach.

The video shows Datuna simply taping off the banana and saying ‘Hungry artist' before devouring the art. This did shock some of the onlookers, however, the artist claims it wasn't for publicity.

Viral Videos 2019: Chimpanzee Washing Clothes

When we speak of the most intelligent animal species, its Chimpanzee who's the clear winner. These primates have been known to be the closest to us humans. We have seen multiple videos of Chimpanzees online playing solving puzzles, etc.

But a clever male Chimpanzee called Lehe Ledu, who stays at a theme park in Chongqing, China, spent around half an hour in cleaning a white t-shirt with a brush and a bar of soap. This video shows how sharp a chimp's mind and how closely they are related to us.