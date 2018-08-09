ABAJ launches 55-inch Smart HDTV with Linux OS

ABAJ has announced the launch of its latest Smart TV, the "55-inch LN 140 SMT FHD/SMART" in the Indian market.

The television runs on Android 4.0 and it comes preinstalled with apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Twitter Facebook, and Netflix.

Nirav Patel, CMD, ABAJ Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, "ABAJ is popularly known for its LED TV's and this model will surely keep up with its spirit. It is in sync with our brand philosophy and endeavors to delight our customers with innovative and relevant technology while also being a make in India product. The 55-inch LED TV has a user-friendly interface with the future slim technology. This model also boasts of 1 GB RAM and 4 GB ROM. Furthermore, the buyers have an edge as ABAJ is offering 3 years warranty which no other brand is giving."

According to the company, the 55-inch Smart LED TV offers sound clarity that matches the perfect picture quality. With a slim profile, the TV blends impeccably into your living space.

Furthermore, the model comes with HDMI Inputs 3 (CEC/ARC/MHL), Headphone Jack, 2 USB ports. The model utilizes a LINUX operating system and offers an option of Mouse Cursor on Remote.

The television sports a display resolution of 1920 x 1080p which translates to Full HD and come with two speakers that have a sound output of 8W.

The ABAJ 55-inch SMART LED TV is also powered by a Quad Core A7 processor that is clocked at 850MHz with dual-core MALI450MP2 400MHz GPU.

Integrated with the latest technology and features such as the user-friendly interface for easier adaption, 5 band equalizer, PC compatible endless internet supported with LAN Connectivity / Built-In WiFi makes this TV to emerge as a distinct face. '

Besides this consumers will also get the benefit of 3 years warranty and rapid service besides the high-quality parts used guarantees the long life of the product.

It is available at all ABAJ retail outlets at Rs. 59,990.