Airtel Xstream Box Price Drops By Rs. 499: Bundles Free OTT Subscriptions

One of the leading telecom and DTH operators, Bharti Airtel has announced that it has slashed the cost of its DTH service provider box - the Airtel Xstream Box by Rs. 499. Previously, the setup was priced at Rs. 2,499 on the official Airtel website in the country while the price cut brings it down to Rs. 2,000. At the time of its launch in September 2019, the Airtel Xstream Box was priced at Rs. 3,999.

As per a report by Dream DTH, this pricing is applicable only for the new connections of Airtel Digital TV alongside the Xstream Box option. It is applicable on the purchases made via the Airtel official website or authorized dealers. Also, it is said to be applicable only for a limited time period.

Besides reducing the cost of the Airtel Xstream Box, the company is also offering attractive benefits in the form of OTT subscriptions. The benefits offered by Airtel for the users of this service include one year of Disney+ Hotstar subscription, three months of free Amazon Prime Video subscription to new subscribers, a slew of OTT subscriptions, including Hungama, ErosNow, and SonyLIV. All these subscriptions are offered for free of cost with the Airtel Xstream Box.

Airtel Xstream Box Features

If you are unaware of the features, the Airtel Xstream Box is a DTH set-top box. It is integrated with a Chromecast for streaming various OTT services, including SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and others. Running Android TV OS based on Android 9 Pie, the Airtel Xstream Box bundles access to over 5,000 apps and games via Google Play Store. The set-top box requires a mobile hotspot or Wi-Fi connection to connect to the internet and stream videos.

Besides supporting OTT services, the Airtel Xstream Box also provides usual DTH services for users. As per the company, users of this set-top box have to recharge their Airtel DTH account for a minimum monthly amount of Rs. 153 to access both DTH and OTT services.

The price cut on the Airtel Xstream Box has been reported soon after the launch of the Airtel Xstream Premium app. It includes content from 15 Indian as well as global video streaming services in a single app with over 10,500 movies and shows apart from LIVE channels. The content can be accessed for Rs. 149 per month.

