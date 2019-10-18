Flipkart Video Originals Set To Take On Amazon Prime Video News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Video Originals is the latest offering from the Walmart-owned company. The new video platform is set to take on Amazon head-on. The launch forays Flipkart into the over-the-top (OTT) media services in the country. Users can access the Flipkart Video platform integrated within the Flipkart app.

Flipkart Video Originals Launched

The new Flipkart Video Originals is set to have content produced and created by the best in the industry, the company said. The video platform is set to work with Studio Next, Frames, and Sikhya Productions for original content across genres and languages in India. The first Flipkart Video Originals series 'Backbenchers', hosted by Farah Khan, is set to go live later this month.

"When we launched our video platform earlier this year, our agenda was clear and we were keen to play a role in on-boarding new customers who are not necessarily new to the Internet, but are new to e-commerce," said Flipkart's VP Growth and Monetisation, Prakash Sikaria. He also said that Flipkart is tapping into opportunities to create video content for people to consume, which is mobile-first.

Flipkart Video Originals was launched on the 'Videos' section and photo-feed on the Android app. Users can access the Videos and Ideas section by tapping on the 'hamburger' menu on the app. The Flipkart Ideas is a section where internet influencers upload images with various brands for suggestions related to fashion and lifestyle.

Flipkart Video Originals To Compete With Amazon

OTT video content is trending with many Bollywood personalities. While Flipkart is just joining the game, Amazon has already established a large view base in India and worldwide. Many Prime original series like Mirzapur, Family Man, and others have been a success among users. Apart from Amazon, other streaming platforms like ALTBalaji, Hotstar, Netflix, and others are equally popular.

On the other hand, Flipkart Video Originals will have Academy Award winner Guneet Monga as its first creator for short stories. Monga says that the Flipkart Video platform is offering content curators an opportunity to engage with a customer base of over 160 million people across India through a unique storytelling format.

It's hard to predict how well the new video streaming platform will run. But with a large user base who are hunger for new content, the new Flipkart Video Originals might win viewers if it delivers good, gripping content.

301 Moved Permanently

301 Moved Permanently

nginx