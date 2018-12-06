Google and Amazon planning truly wireless headphones to challenge AirPods

The true wireless headphones have witnessed an immense growth in the past few years, with industry majors like Apple and Jabra opting to bring products like the AirPods and Elite Active 65t, respectively.

There's no doubt that Apple has emerged as a leader in the wireless headphone space, thanks to its decision of eliminating the headphone jack from iPhones and introducing the AirPods as an alternative. This move was followed by many other manufacturers in the following days.

Now, it seems that fellow tech giants Google and Amazon wants a piece of the true wireless audio segment. According to the known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain shows that both firms have their respective AirPods competitor in store, and slated to launch in 2019.

Kuo also claims that Goertek and Unitech will be responsible for the assembling and rigid-flex PCB boards, respectively, for both Google and Amazon's upcoming wireless earphones.

As for the adoption of these headphones, Kuo suggests that Amazon and Google could the biggest players in the market besides Apple.

"We think that Google and Amazon are Apple's main competitors because Google is the most influential brand in the Android ecosystem and Amazon has the best voice assistant service," the report says.

The fact that two major tech companies are looking to produce their own true wireless headphones is exciting for people who might want to buy a pair in the coming days. The arrival of new wireless headphones also means the competition will get fierce and the product quality will improve.

Besides, Apple is also planning to refresh its AirPods next year. the company is also planning a major AirPods overhaul in 2020. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the demand for wireless headphones will grow immensely.

Kuo hints that the new AirPods might feature "wireless charging support," and will have better Bluetooth specifications. It is also said to pack a hinge on the case, and some expensive internal components will be used for production