Huawei Smart Screen X65 TV Launched With 24MP Pop-Up Camera
Huawei has unveiled the Smart Screen X65, a 65-inch OLED smart TV. The company had been teasing its new TV lineup for a while now. The new TV was launched in its home market China and is offering a couple of premium feature that comes with a price tag of CNY 24,999 (approximately Rs. 270,000).
Huawei Smart Screen X65 Features
From the looks of it, the new Huawei Smart Screen X65 has placed the Chinese smartphone giant firmly in the high-end television segment. As the name suggests, the Huawei Smart Screen X65 is a 65-inch OLED TV with HRD10 format support. Huawei notes that the new TV has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz.
Also, Huawei notes that the display is certified by TUV Rheinland for eye health. The audio details of the TV include a 14-speaker under-display sound system, consisting of six full-range drivers, six tweeters for the highs, and two woofers for the lows.
Huawei Smart Screen X65 Pop-Up Camera Details
Huawei has made a mark for itself with the pop-up camera technology on smart televisions. The Huawei Smart Screen X65 comes with a 24MP pop-up camera that allows users to use the TV for video calls and other camera-based apps.
The Huawei Smart Screen X65 runs the in-house HarmonyOS (also known as HongmengOS). It is powered by the Honghu 898 processor that has been specially designed for OLED TVs and packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The specifications are certainly higher than what we usually see on smart TVs.
The 128GB storage (normally sported on smartphones) on the Huawei Smart Screen X65 suggests that it could be used for more than apps and app data. It's also possible that Huawei could have different types of apps with better compatibility than what we usually see on smart televisions.
The new Huawei Smart Screen X65 comes with premium features and an equally high price tag. For now, the availability of the new Huawei Smart Screen X65 in other markets including India is unknown yet. Considering the COVID-19 crisis, it could take a while for various new products to finally reach the consumer.
