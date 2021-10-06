iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV With Dolby Audio And HDR 10 Support Launched In India News oi-Vivek

iFFalcon has launched a new 43-inch smart Android TV -- the iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV in India. This model will be available exclusively on Amazon and is packed with features like Dolby Audio and HDR 10 support. Besides, the smart TV also has a game mode, which will further enhance the gaming experience when a console is connected to this smart TV.

iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV Features

The iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV comes with a 43-inch 4K UHD IPS LCD panel. The smart TV supports voice search based Google Assistant, which enables users to search for content using voice commands. Besides, the smart TV also supports various OTT streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Youtube.

When it comes to picture quality, the iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV supports micro dimming technology, which ensures to offer deeper blacks when compared to regular IPS LCD screens. On top of that, the television also supports smart 4K upscaling, which improves the picture quality of the low-resolution videos.

The smart TV runs on Android TV OS with a custom TCL smart UI

Coming to I/O, the iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV has three HDMI ports, and a USB port, which allows users to connect external storage devices with this smart TV. As per the sound, the device is equipped with a 24W stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Audio, and it also supports external speakers via wired and wireless modes.

Coming to hardware specifications, the iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV is powered by an ARM Cortex processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. This should offer plenty of storage for users to install apps and games from the Google Play Store. As this is an Android TV, you can also sideload the APKs for apps and games which are not available on Playstore.

As mentioned before, the iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV will be available exclusively on Amazon, and it does come with a one-year standard warranty. If you are looking for an affordable 43-inch smart 4K television, then you can definitely consider this model.

