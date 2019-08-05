iFFALCON K31 4K Smart Android TVs Launched In India – Price, Sale Date And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smart TV market in India has been coming across many new launches in recent times as several brands are exploring the affordable price points. After launches from TCL and Kodak, iFFALCON has come up with a new series of 4K smart Android TVs. The new iFFALCON K31 range comprises two models - 45-inch and 55-inch.

Well, iFFALCON is an affordable TV brand owned by TCL and Tencent Digital. The company has launched the iFFALCON K31 LED TVs with 4K display, HDR support and smart connectivity. These are 4K TVs with AI picture engine, brightness control, picture enhancement and more. i

iFFALCON K31 4K Smart TVs - Specifications

As mentioned above, the iFFALCON K31 series comes in two variants. The base variant is of 43 inches and the high-end variant is of 55 inches. The LED TVs support HDR10 content as well. The range runs Android TV platform with Android 9 Pie and inbuilt Chromecast to cast the content on the smartphone to the big screen.

Furthermore, the iFFALCON K31 TV range features micro-dimming that will adjust the brightness and black levels. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic CPU paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The Android smart TV has 60Hz refresh rate, which is standard, two USB ports and two HDMI ports. Also, there is 20W power output in the iFFALCON K31 4K Android smart TV range.

The company notes that users can get the most cutting-edge and up-to-date entertainment with the latest games, video-on demand services and other Android apps. In addition to enabling advance AI features, the K31 TV range allows users to seamlessly control all of the other smart home devices like lights, curtains, robot sweepers, etc.

iFFALCON K31 Price And Availability

The iFFALCON K31 43-inch variant is priced at Rs. 25,999 and 55-inch variant is priced at Rs. 35,999. These models will go on sale from August 6 at 12 PM via Flipkart. Initially, the company will make the new range available via flash sales. Notably, the iFFALCON K31 series of 4K Android TVs appear to be similar to the TCL P8 range launched recently in India.

