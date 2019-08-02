TCL Launches P8 Series 4K AI Smart TVs With Android 9 Pie: Price Starts At Rs. 27,990 News oi-Vivek

TCL has launched its P8 Series of 4K smart televisions with Android 9 Pie OS in India. These televisions range from 55-inch to 65-inch IPS panels with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The televisions offer AI voice interaction using the remote control with a built-in microphone.

TCL P8, P8E, And P8S smart TV Features And Specifications

The TCL P8 is the most affordable smart TV and comes in 43-inch, 55-inch, and a 65-inch display. The smart TV offer features like micro-dimming, HDR 10, and Google Assistant support. The TCL P8E smart TV, on the other hand, is available in 43-inch 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inches. The P8E offers all the features of the P8 with added support for Alexa.

Lastly, the TCL P8S smart TV comes in two sizes -- 55-inch and 65-inch. This model is powered by a quad-core chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The television does come with pre-installed apps like JioCinema, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, Voot, among others.

The television features a slim bezel metallic frame and also incorporates ART5 laser cutting technology to prevent light bleeding. The television is calibrated to WCG technology, which covers 92% of the NTSC color space.

All three models of the TCL P8 series of smart TV comes with a remote with a built-in microphone. Additionally, the remote also has dedicated buttons to access apps like Google Assistant and Netflix.

The company claims that these televisions use AI to recognize the scene to adjust brightness, contrast, and saturation and improve the viewing experience. Using AI the television can also control smart connected devices like lights, curtains, and sweeping robots.

Price And Availability

The TCL P8 series costs Rs. 27,990 for the base variant with a 43-inch display. The P8E starts at Rs. Rs. 29,990 for the 43-inch model. While the price for the TCL P8S 55-inch model starts from Rs. 44,990. The flagship P8S model with 65-inch retails for Rs. 64,990.

Our Opinion On the TCL P8 smart TV series

These televisions are priced aggressively and go head-to-head with the Xiaomi Mi series of smart televisions. Price for the base variant of the P8 smart TV starts at Rs. 27,990, making it one of the most affordable 4K smart TV in the country with the latest Android TV OS.

