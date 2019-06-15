Get Discounts on TCL Smart TVs from Amazon News oi-Priyanka Dua

TCL Electronics has kicked off Smart TV Days on Amazon from June 14.

The sale will allow every Indian household to take home best in class TCL Smart TVs at attractive prices (starting at Rs.11,990).

As part of Smart TV Days promotion, users can take home TCL 32 Inches HD Ready LED Smart TV 32S62S Black) at only Rs. 11,990. On another end of the spectrum, TCL 75 Inches 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED Smart TV 75C2US will be available at an attractive price of Rs.149,999.

"With Smart TV Days, TCL is bringing the tech advancement, including exciting features like TCL Launcher or Dual Core CPU, in addition to GPU ensuring a seamlessly fast smart experience," the company said.

Furthermore, the Smart TVs will also provide direct access to the TCL App Store, unleashing for users a compelling world of content and apps. TCL has partnered with some of the leading digital content platforms in India, such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalaji, YuppTV and more.

The Smart TVs offered during the sale will also feature direct access to Netflix and YouTube," TCL said.

TCL Joins Hands With ESPN

TCL, partnered with ESPN, the world's leading creative sports channel, to create 'Born a Legend' series in India and across the globe.

The video series will encompass the inspirational and compelling narratives of global sports icons, going above and beyond the set parameters of gender or geography.

Together with ESPN, TCL has already released the first video under 'Born a Legend' category that features Indonesia's female taekwondo athlete, Defia Rosmaniar. In India, the series will feature Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav. The Uttar Pradesh cricket icon has been one of the few bowlers in the world to take five wickets in all three formats of the sport.

TCL and ESPN plan to roll out video series throughout the year, inspiring viewers, especially youngster, to become the legend that they were born to be. Born a Legend series by TCL and ESPN will feature top athletes from six countries of the world- India, Indonesia, Germany, Russia, Japan, and Mexico.

The video will be available on the official website of TCL, along with web and app platform of ESPN.