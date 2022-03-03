Infinix X3 TV Series Listed On Flipkart; 36W Quad-Speaker, Android TV 11 OS Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix is all set to launch the successor of the Infinix X1 TV series dubbed the Infinix X3 TV. The upcoming smart TVs from Infinix will go official this month itself; however, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. The Infinix X3 TV series will comprise two screen sizes - 32-inch and 40-inch. Now, the latest development has confirmed key specs of the Infinix smart TVs.

Infinix X3 TV Series Features Revealed

Flipkart has made a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Infinix X3 TV series which reveals key specs. It has confirmed the availability of the products on the e-commerce site. As per the Flipkart listing, the 32-inch variant of the Infinix X3 TV will come with an HD resolution, while the 43-inch model will offer a Full HD resolution.

Both smart TVs will support an 85% NTSC colour gamut, up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10 and HLG. In terms of design, the Infinix smart TVs will have an ultra slim design with true bezelless frame. It will feature 96% screen to body ratio.

Besides, the Infinix X3 TV series will ship with 36W quad-speaker setup powered by Dolby Audio which is upgrade over the 20W or 24W speaker setup featured on the previous-gen models. The smart TVs will run Android TV 11 OS and come with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast support.

Furthermore, the remote of the Infinix X3 TV Series will also include Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play hotkeys. With the Google Play Store. Apart from this, nothing much is known at this moment.

Infinix X3 TV Series: What More To Expect?

Other features like processor and connectivity features are still under wraps. Since we are just around the launch, we expect Flipkart will keep updating the microsite with new features. Besides, the next-gen Infinix smart TVs are expected to launch with an upgraded processor, while the Infinix X1 TV series was announced with the MediaTek 6683 processor.

Infinix X3 TV Series Expected Pricing

Considering the screen size, we expect the next-gen Infinix X3 TV series will also carry an affordable price tag like the precursor. Currently, the Infinix X1 TV series price start at Rs. 12,999 in India.

