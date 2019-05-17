JVC launches 43N7150C 43-inch UHD 4K LED smart TV for Rs 24,999 in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The TV comes pre-loaded with third-party apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube, etc.

JVC, the Japenese consumer electronics brand known for TVs, camcorders, and other devices have launched a new product in India. The company has now launched a new 4K LED smart TV in the country which is priced under sub 25k segment.

JVC has launched a 43-inch UHD Smart LED TV in the country which comes with a model number 43N7105C. The latest smart TV by the company features a bezel-less design and an easy to use interface with Quantum backlit technology. Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features packed inside the latest JVC 4K UHD smart TV.

Beginning with the display, the latest smart LED TV by the company flaunts a 109cm (43-inch) Ultra HD 4K display panel with Quantum Lit technology. The Ultra HD display delivers a screen resolution of 2160 x 3840 pixels which is best suited for high-resolution media. The display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5Ms response time making it optimum for gaming as well.

The JVC 43N7105C 4K TV runs on a quad-core 1.5GHz processor with Mali 450 GPU, under the hood. The smart TV comes with an 8GB internal memory and 1GB of RAM for a lag free performance. For audio output, the LED smart TV packs two Dolby-certified speakers. The TV comes with two 20W speakers and an inbuilt soundbar which is backed by Direct to Hear sound technology.

For connectivity, the TV is equipped with 2X USB ports and 3X HDMI ports. The TV can be controlled using the Direct Key Remote control which has some hotkeys for quick connectivity with JVC app store and the other pre-installed apps. The TV comes pre-loaded with third-party apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube, etc. In the software department, the TV runs on Sensywall OS.

The JVC 43N7105C UHD 4K TV is priced at Rs 24,990 and can be purchased for online retail store Flipkart. The smart TV is available with a one year warranty on the e-commerce platform.