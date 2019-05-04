For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- With Sole Agenda Of Eliminating Right Wing How PFI Became India’s Most Radical Outfit
- IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR — Highlights
- Hyundai Venue Registers 2000 Bookings On Day One
- Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Might Happen In The Coming Weeks
- 3 Tips To Get The Lowest Interest Rate On Personal Loans
- Setters Movie Review
- People Can Get Instant 6 Pack Abs!
- The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar
May The Fourth Be With You: Ten Amazing Tech Facts about Star Wars
News
oi-Vivek
May the Fourth is called as the Star Wars Day
By Vivek
|
4th of May or the May the Fourth is being celebrated as Star Wars Day across the globe. If you are new to the Star Wars concept, then it is a fantasy-fiction movie series, which is still going strong and has a huge fan base.
On this ospecious day, let us learn more about the Star Wars Franchise, and learn more about the tech aspect of the brand Star Wars and the Jedi.
Now the Walt Disney Company
- Lucasfilm Ltd formerly owned Star Wars, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in October 2012 for $2.2 billion in cash.
Total Playtime
- As of now (May the Fourth of 2019) there are 11 movies, and it will take 24 hours and 22 minutes two watch all eleven movies in a single sitting, without taking a bathroom break.
Star Wars: Episode IX release date
- It is most likely to release on the 20th of December 2019. The film shooting was recently completed, and it will also complete the "Skywalker Saga."
Lightsaber
- A lightsaber is probably the most used weapon the franchise, both by the dark side and good side. Did you know that the dark side created the lightsaber? Even I didn't.
You can buy a lightsaber online
- Yes, you can buy a lightsaber online via Amazon and other e-commerce websites for as low as Rs 250, as the price increase, the quality of the lightsaber also increase.
The first Jedi
- The first Jedi existed at least a thousand years before the rise of the Galactic Empire.
Jedi Master Yoda
- Jedi Master Yoda lived at least for 900 years, and he was a Jedi master for at least 800 years, training more than 20,000 Jedi.
Padawan
- Padawan is the often used term for trainee Jedi. One has to be 13 years or younger to become a Padawan, expect some instances.
There are Star Wars games
- Did you know that there are at least ten games based on the Star Wars concept, and EA is releasing the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the Q4 of 2019.
Star Wars best-kept secret
- R2-D2 the first droid from the Star Wars franchise means Reel 2, Dialogue 2.
To stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and also subscribe to our notification.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments