May The Fourth Be With You: Ten Amazing Tech Facts about Star Wars News oi-Vivek May the Fourth is called as the Star Wars Day

4th of May or the May the Fourth is being celebrated as Star Wars Day across the globe. If you are new to the Star Wars concept, then it is a fantasy-fiction movie series, which is still going strong and has a huge fan base.

On this ospecious day, let us learn more about the Star Wars Franchise, and learn more about the tech aspect of the brand Star Wars and the Jedi.

Now the Walt Disney Company

Lucasfilm Ltd formerly owned Star Wars, which was acquired by The Walt Disney Company in October 2012 for $2.2 billion in cash.

Total Playtime

As of now (May the Fourth of 2019) there are 11 movies, and it will take 24 hours and 22 minutes two watch all eleven movies in a single sitting, without taking a bathroom break.

Star Wars: Episode IX release date

It is most likely to release on the 20th of December 2019. The film shooting was recently completed, and it will also complete the "Skywalker Saga."

Lightsaber

A lightsaber is probably the most used weapon the franchise, both by the dark side and good side. Did you know that the dark side created the lightsaber? Even I didn't.

You can buy a lightsaber online

Yes, you can buy a lightsaber online via Amazon and other e-commerce websites for as low as Rs 250, as the price increase, the quality of the lightsaber also increase.

The first Jedi

The first Jedi existed at least a thousand years before the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Jedi Master Yoda

Jedi Master Yoda lived at least for 900 years, and he was a Jedi master for at least 800 years, training more than 20,000 Jedi.

Padawan

Padawan is the often used term for trainee Jedi. One has to be 13 years or younger to become a Padawan, expect some instances.

There are Star Wars games

Did you know that there are at least ten games based on the Star Wars concept, and EA is releasing the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the Q4 of 2019.

Star Wars best-kept secret

R2-D2 the first droid from the Star Wars franchise means Reel 2, Dialogue 2.