Non Airtel Users Will Get Content From Xstream App News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has brought a new offer where it is providing Xstream content to non-users. However, users have to purchase the subscription, which means the company has allowed everyone to watch the content from its platform. Earlier, the content was limited to the company's users who are using its DTH, postpaid, broadband, and mobile users.

Now, non-Airtel users can also watch all content from the application. Notably, the subscription plans for Airtel Xstream starts from Rs. 499 and currently, it is supporting Android TV, Fire TV Stick, and Chromecast features.

Besides, the company has revamped its payment mode. The company is now supporting payment modes, such as Paytm, UPI, Google Pay, and PhonePe. It also allows you to pay via Net Banking, Debit, and credit cards.

In addition, the app sends you reminders of the shows in advance, so that customers cannot miss any upcoming show. Additionally, users will get access to ShortsTV. Separately, users can to avail of premium services of Xstream content at only Rs. 49. This facility is designed for basic users.

Airtel Xstream Plans

The company is offering five plans that are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,499, and Rs. 3,999. The first plan is offering 40 Mbps speed, unlimited data, and calling. It includes Airtel Thanks benefit, Wynk Music, courses from Shaw Academy. It also ships Xstream DTH box with the one-month pack. The Rs. 799 pack is providing 100 Mbps, unlimited data, and calling benefit. This plan is also offering Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, DTH box, Eros Now, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me, and more.

The Rs. 999 pack is providing 200 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, internet, Wynk Music, and content from the Xstream application. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 1,499 and Rs. 3,999 are providing 300 Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and internet services, whereas Rs. 3,999 plan is providing 1 Gbps speed, unlimited calling, and internet services.

